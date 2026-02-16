Levi Sap Nei Thang Releases Christian Gospel Album 'My Little Offering' on Valentine’s Day

Christian g

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian gospel artist Levi Sap Nei Thang officially released her new album, My Little Offering, on February 14, 2026. Launched on Valentine’s Day, the album is a heartfelt expression of faith, surrender, and devotion to God — symbolizing a personal offering of worship through music.

Rooted in testimony, the album reflects a deeply personal spiritual journey. During a difficult season marked by opposition, rejection, and profound suffering, Levi chose silence and trust in God rather than retaliation. In moments when survival itself felt uncertain, she held firmly to her faith. Through weakness, God strengthened her; through pain, He restored her; and through brokenness, He transformed her wounds into songs. What was meant to destroy her became a testimony — and every note gives glory to God alone.

My Little Offering invites listeners into that same journey of healing, renewal, and hope. Levi’s prayer is that those who hear these songs will encounter the peace, restoration, and comfort she experienced while writing and singing them.

Album Structure: A Five-Part Spiritual Journey

The album unfolds in five thematic movements:

1. Surrender / Offering

2. Repentance / Confession

3. Restoration / Grace / Healing

4. Identity / Assurance

5. Love / Devotion (Multilingual Worship Expression)

Together, these themes trace a path from surrender to restoration, and ultimately to confident identity and wholehearted devotion.

Tracklist

Surrender / Offering

1. My Little Offering

2. If All I Have Is Me

Repentance / Confession

3. I Confess My Shame

4. Jesus I Come To You

Restoration / Grace / Healing

5. Grace That Carried Me Home

6. Don’t Let Go Of Me

7. Wounds into Music

8. Lord Come Clean Me

Identity / Assurance

9. He Knows My Name

Love / Devotion (Multilingual Worship Expressionic)

10. يسوع أحبك (Arab)

‏ 11. 耶稣 我爱你 (Chinese)

12. יֵשׁוּעַ, אֲהַבְתִּיךָ (Hebrew)

‏ 13. येशु, मैं तुझ से प्यार करता हूँ (Hindi)

‏ 14. Yesus, Aku Mengasihi-Mu (Malay)

15. دوستت دارم، ای نجات‌دهنده (Persian)

About the Album

Each track carries a distinct message:

• My Little Offering expresses humble surrender, reminding listeners that God values sincerity over perfection.

• If All I Have Is Me reflects total dependence on God.

• I Confess My Shame and Jesus I Come To You center on repentance and approaching God with trust.

• Grace That Carried Me Home, Don’t Let Go Of Me, Wounds into Music, and Lord Come Clean Me testify to redemption, restoration, and renewal.

• He Knows My Name affirms personal identity and assurance in God’s love.

• The multilingual closing tracks declare “Jesus, I Love You” across cultures, highlighting the unixpression of devotion. By proclaiming worship in diverse languages, Levi emphasizes that God’s grace transcends borders, backgrounds, and barriers. The album becomes more than a musical project — it becomes a global declaration of faith.

Musical Style

• Contemporary Gospel

• Worship Ballads

• Devotional & Prayer Music

• Multilingual Christian Worship

Availability

My Little Offering is available worldwide on major music streaming platforms beginning February 14, 2026.

About Levi Sap Nei Thang

Gospel | Worship | Multilingual

Levi Sap Nei Thang is a worship artist whose music flows from personal testimony, repentance, and deep gratitude for God’s redeeming grace. Through intimate melodies and multilingual worship expressions, she proclaims a message that God’s love transcends culture, language, and background.

Her songs reflect a journey of surrender, healing, and restoration, inviting listeners into a deeper encounter with God’s presence. With a heart devoted to ministry, Levi views music not only as artistic expression but as a vessel for hope and spiritual renewal.

Levi Sap Nei Thang holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics and a Master of Divinity in Theology. In recognition of her philanthropic contributions and humanitarian service, she was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Humanity. Through music, she continues to dedicate her life to serving God and uplifting communities around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

