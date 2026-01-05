FEDCON Expands Obligations to Provide Value to Public in 2026

FEDCON, No Nonsense Contract Consulting Marina Nicola | Project Coordinator

FEDCON today announces an expansion in their corporate mission

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FEDCON (FederalGovernment.info), a leading strategic partner in federal procurement and business development, today announced a landmark expansion of its corporate mission. For the 2026 fiscal year, FEDCON is officially broadening its obligations to deliver high-level value not only to its private clients but to the general public and the broader small-business ecosystem.As the federal landscape undergoes the "Revolutionary FAR Overhaul" (RFO) and adapts to new efficiency mandates, FEDCON is committing unprecedented resources toward the research and development (R&D) of government contracting best practices. These insights will be made available to the public—including businesses that are not currently paying clients—to ensure that the barriers to entry for federal work are lower than ever before."Our mission has always been to simplify the complex world of government contracting," said a spokesperson for FEDCON. "In 2026, the 'business as usual' approach is being replaced by a demand for extreme efficiency and speed. We believe we have a responsibility to lead that transition by sharing our R&D openly, helping every American business understand how to provide value to the government, regardless of their budget for consulting services."Key Initiatives for 2026 Include:Open-Access Best Practice Blueprints: FEDCON will release monthly R&D white papers detailing the most effective strategies for navigating the 2026 regulatory environment, specifically focusing on "Commercial-First" procurement and compliance with new RFO standards.Democratized Market Intelligence: Enhancement of the FEDCON Portal to include a "Public Tier" of resources, providing clients with essential guides on SAM registration, certification eligibility, and de-obfuscating Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) impacts.Small Business Resilience R&D: Dedicated research into domestic manufacturing reshoring and cybersecurity readiness (CMMC), providing actionable roadmaps for small businesses to become "contract-ready" before they even engage a consultant.By shifting its focus toward public-value production, FEDCON aims to strengthen the federal industrial base and ensure that the most innovative American companies—regardless of size—can compete for and win the contracts that drive the nation forward.

