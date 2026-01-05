EDO Marketplace Marks Five Years as a Trusted Industry Resource

The EDO Marketplace provides a centralized platform designed to connect economic development professionals with trusted service providers, industry insight, learning opportunities, and career resources to support community growth.

Five-year milestone reflects growing demand for centralized tools, shared insight, and professional visibility in economic development

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The EDO Marketplace is marking its fifth anniversary this year, reflecting a period of steady growth and increasing relevance for a platform created to serve economic development professionals at a time when the field was becoming more complex, more competitive, and more interconnected.Launched five years ago to address fragmentation across the economic development ecosystem, EDO Marketplace was founded as a practical tool to help professionals find the resources they need to help their communities grow. What began as a focused effort to improve access to expertise has evolved into a broader platform supporting connection, learning, and career advancement across the profession.“Five years ago, there was a clear gap,” said Rod Crider, CEcD, CCE, founder of the EDO Marketplace. “Economic developers were relying on disconnected marketing channels to find service providers and information that directly affected their work. The idea behind the EDO Marketplace was to bring those elements together in one easily accessible and trusted place.”A profession in transitionOver the past five years, economic development has undergone significant change. Communities face heightened competition for investment, talent, and federal funding. Site selection processes have become more data-driven and time-sensitive, while workforce availability, infrastructure readiness, and quality-of-life considerations now play a larger role in decision-making.At the same time, many economic development organizations are being asked to do more with leaner teams and limited resources. Practitioners say this environment has increased the value of platforms that save time, improve visibility, and support informed decision-making.EDO Marketplace emerged during this transition, offering digital infrastructure built specifically for the economic development community. Its growth reflects broader shifts in how the profession collaborates, shares knowledge, and connects with specialized expertise.An evolution built around professional needsFrom the beginning, the evolution of EDO Marketplace has closely followed the needs of the profession itself. The platform first launched as a directory designed to connect economic development professionals with service providers offering specialized expertise. At a time when practitioners relied heavily on informal referrals and fragmented outreach, the directory brought greater visibility, transparency, and efficiency to those connections.As the platform gained traction, it expanded beyond listings to address a second need: access to practical insight from experienced professionals. EDO Marketplace began building a searchable archive of thought leadership, featuring articles, commentary, podcasts, videos, and event information contributed by experts across the field. This content allowed practitioners to learn from peers, explore emerging ideas, and revisit proven strategies in one centralized location.Most recently, the platform introduced the Jobs Connection, extending its focus from resources and learning to career advancement. Designed to help economic development professionals identify new opportunities, broaden experience, and continue building expertise, the Jobs Connection supports both individual growth and organizational talent needs.Taken together, this progression—from directory, to knowledge hub, to career resource—reflects a deliberate effort to support the full professional lifecycle.“Each phase built on the last,” Crider said. “The directory helped people find expertise. The content helped them learn from it. And the Jobs Connection helps professionals take the next step in their careers. When professionals grow, communities benefit.”Connecting professionals with expertiseToday, EDO Marketplace continues to serve as a resource for connecting economic developers with service providers and advisors. These include firms specializing in site selection, data analytics, marketing and branding, infrastructure planning, workforce development, incentives, and related disciplines.Rather than functioning as a static directory, the platform emphasizes visibility within context. Providers share articles, announcements, and insights that demonstrate experience and relevance to current industry challenges.Economic developers say this approach supports more informed partner selection and encourages thought leadership across the ecosystem.A shift toward shared learningOver five years, EDO Marketplace has become a growing repository of industry insight, reflecting a broader shift toward shared learning within the profession. As economic development challenges become more complex, practitioners increasingly look beyond their own communities for ideas, strategies, and lessons learned.Platforms that facilitate this exchange help reduce duplication and accelerate innovation, strengthening the profession as a whole.Centralizing jobs and career mobilityOne of the platform’s most recent additions is the Jobs Connection, which aggregates economic development job opportunities from across the United States and Canada. Offered in conjunction with Getro , the tool uses aggregation technology to pull listings from more than 50 job sources, including major platforms such as Indeed and LinkedIn.Economic development leaders say the targeted, profession-specific approach improves efficiency for both employers and job seekers while supporting career mobility within the field.Reflecting on five years—and looking aheadThe five-year anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on how far both the platform and the profession have come. It also underscores the growing importance of shared infrastructure in economic development, particularly as communities face new pressures related to workforce, resilience, and competitiveness.Looking ahead, EDO Marketplace plans to continue expanding resources that support connection, learning, and career advancement—while remaining grounded in its original purpose of helping professionals access the resources they need to help their communities grow.“The needs that led to the creation of EDO Marketplace haven’t gone away,” Crider said. “If anything, they’ve become more pronounced.”About EDO MarketplaceEDO Marketplace is a digital platform founded to help economic development professionals find the resources they need to help their communities grow. The platform connects practitioners with service providers, industry insight, learning opportunities, and career resources through a searchable directory, thought leadership content, and the Jobs Connection. Now in its fifth year, EDO Marketplace supports collaboration, professional growth, and informed decision-making across the economic development ecosystem.

