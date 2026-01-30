Great Lakes Economic Development Council Announces 2026 Great Lakes Rising Annual Conference in Milwaukee

The 2026 Great Lakes Economic Development Council Annual Conference takes place September 23–25 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Great Lakes Economic Development Council brings together economic development leaders across the region to collaborate, share insight, and strengthen the Great Lakes economy.

Economic developers, business leaders, and policymakers convene to shape the future of the Great Lakes economy.

Milwaukee is the perfect setting to convene leaders focused on advancing investment, innovation, and shared prosperity across the Great Lakes.” — Dean Prestegaard, DMP Development Analytics, 2026 Conference Chair

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Lakes Economic Development Council (GLEDC) today announced that its highly anticipated 2026 Great Lakes Rising Annual Conference will take place September 23 through 25, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This premier regional economic development event will bring together public and private sector leaders, business executives, economic developers, site selectors, policymakers, and thought leaders from across the United States and Canada to address the most pressing economic opportunities and challenges facing the Great Lakes mega-region.The announcement marks a significant milestone for economic collaboration across the Great Lakes region, which includes major metropolitan areas, global industry clusters, innovative technology corridors, and an ecosystem rich in freshwater and natural assets. Scheduled for September 23-25 in Milwaukee, this three-day conference promises dynamic keynote addresses, expert panels, interactive workshops, and robust networking that will advance strategies for investment, talent development, infrastructure, water stewardship, innovation, and equitable economic growth.Driving Economic Collaboration Across the Great Lakes RegionThe 2026 Great Lakes Rising Annual Conference builds on the momentum of the GLEDC’s inaugural event held in Detroit in 2025, which united regional leaders to accelerate collective action on shared economic priorities. Past attendees described the inaugural gathering as an essential forum for aligning strategies that leverage the Great Lakes’ competitive advantages and catalyze investment and innovation across sectors.“As the Great Lakes region continues to emerge as a global economic powerhouse, this conference is designed to strengthen cross-jurisdictional partnerships that attract investment, support workforce competitiveness, and promote sustainable prosperity,” said GLEDC leadership. “Milwaukee represents an ideal setting for our 2026 annual conference — a city with a rich industrial heritage, a growing tech ecosystem, and strategic access to the heart of the Great Lakes economy.”With an expected attendance of hundreds of economic development professionals, corporate decision-makers, site selection specialists, and government representatives, the 2026 conference will amplify efforts to chart collaborative solutions to today’s economic challenges. Participants can expect a forward-looking agenda that addresses regional competitiveness, workforce development, infrastructure innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth.Key Themes and HighlightsThe 2026 conference agenda will focus on several key themes central to the economic future of the Great Lakes region, including:Regional Investment and TradeSessions will explore strategies for expanding foreign direct investment, strengthening international trade linkages, and positioning the Great Lakes as a globally competitive marketplace. Discussions will highlight actionable approaches to attract new capital, support export-oriented industries, and leverage regional assets to compete on the world stage.Workforce Development and Talent AttractionWorkforce readiness, skill alignment, and talent attraction remain top priorities for regional employers and economic developers. Conference sessions will spotlight innovative training models, partnerships between education and industry, and policies that support inclusive workforce pipelines that meet the demands of evolving sectors.Infrastructure and Site DevelopmentRobust infrastructure is a cornerstone of economic competitiveness. Thought leaders and practitioners will share insights on transportation, digital and energy infrastructure, and site readiness initiatives that support growth and resilience throughout the region.Innovation, Tech, and Industry LeadershipThe event will feature panels and case studies that highlight leadership in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, digital transformation, and other sectors driving transformational growth across the Great Lakes economy.Water Stewardship and Environmental SustainabilitySustainable economic growth is a defining regional strength. With abundant freshwater resources and strategic environmental assets, the Great Lakes region is uniquely positioned to lead in responsible water management, climate resiliency, and sustainable industry practices.Attendees will gain valuable insights from high-profile speakers, peer learning sessions, and collaborative breakouts designed to foster innovation and strengthen regional networks.Strategic Location and Regional ContextMilwaukee, Wisconsin, serves as a vibrant and strategic host city for the 2026 conference. As a hub of manufacturing, logistics, technology innovation, and freshwater research, Milwaukee provides an ideal backdrop for convening regional leaders focused on economic competitiveness. The city’s deep connection to the Great Lakes ecosystem and its evolving business landscape make it the perfect venue to engage stakeholders in advancing shared priorities for long-term growth.Throughout the conference, attendees will have unparalleled access to leaders from across sectors and jurisdictions who are shaping the economic trajectory of the region. From local business advocates to national policymakers, the event will provide multiple platforms for dialogue, partnership, and collective action.Networking, Engagement, and Professional DevelopmentIn addition to policy and strategy sessions, the conference will feature dedicated networking opportunities where participants can connect, collaborate, and build relationships that extend beyond the three-day event. These include:Evening networking receptions designed to foster industry connections.Focused roundtable discussions on critical regional topics.Exhibitor showcases featuring regional initiatives, workforce programs, and economic opportunities.This combination of knowledge exchange and peer engagement will empower attendees to return to their communities with new insights and partnerships that support strategic economic development and growth.Registration and ParticipationRegistration for the 2026 Great Lakes Rising Annual Conference in Milwaukee opens soon and will be available on the GLEDC website. Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited and demand is expected to be high. Conference organizers have also announced sponsorship opportunities that provide visibility and engagement with key stakeholders from across the region and beyond.Economic development organizations, business leaders, elected officials, and stakeholders committed to strengthening the Great Lakes economy are encouraged to register early and secure their participation.For complete details on registration, agenda, sponsorships, and conference updates, visit greatlakesedc.org.About the Great Lakes Economic Development CouncilThe Great Lakes Economic Development Council (GLEDC) is a voluntary association of government entities, economic development professionals, universities, businesses, and civic partners across the Great Lakes region. Established to accelerate business investment, amplify regional strengths, and promote sustainable prosperity, GLEDC fosters cross-border collaboration across the U.S. and Canada. By uniting diverse stakeholders around shared economic objectives, the council drives strategic action that positions the Great Lakes as a globally competitive economic region.Through annual convenings like the Great Lakes Rising Conference and ongoing programming, GLEDC supports regional investment, innovation, workforce development, and policy alignment that benefit communities

