Great Lakes EDC Launches New Website to Strengthen Regional Collaboration, Visibility, and Impact

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Lakes Economic Development Council has officially launched a redesigned and expanded website, marking a major milestone in the organization’s mission to connect, promote, and elevate economic development across the Great Lakes region.The new site, available at www.greatlakesedc.org , serves as a central hub for economic developers, regional partners, site selectors, service providers, and policymakers working across eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. Built to be more intuitive, content-rich, and member-focused, the platform reflects the growing role of the Great Lakes EDC as a unifying voice for one of North America’s most competitive and strategically important regions.“This new website is more than a refresh. It’s an infrastructure investment for collaboration,” said Rita Wilson of the Great Lakes EDC. “As a membership-driven organization spanning borders and disciplines, we needed a platform that makes it easier to connect professionals, share insight, and showcase the strength of the Great Lakes economy in one place.”A Digital Home for a Binational Economic Development NetworkSince its formation, the Great Lakes EDC has focused on fostering collaboration among economic development organizations, utilities, ports, workforce partners, site selectors, and private-sector allies. The new website is designed to support that work by offering clearer pathways for engagement and participation.Key features of the new Great Lakes EDC website include:- Member Portals and Profiles that allow organizations and individuals to manage their memberships, update information, and highlight expertise- Expanded Content and Resources, including articles, reports, webinars, and event information focused on shared regional priorities- Improved Navigation and Searchability to help users quickly find information relevant to their geography, role, or area of interest- Mobile-Responsive Design to ensure accessibility across devices- Stronger Storytelling Tools to promote the region’s assets, successes, and emerging opportunitiesThe platform also lays the groundwork for future enhancements, including expanded data resources, collaborative tools, and member-only programming.Supporting Shared Regional PrioritiesThe Great Lakes region faces common opportunities and challenges that transcend local and national borders. These include global trade and logistics, freshwater stewardship, advanced manufacturing, talent attraction, infrastructure modernization, and supply-chain resilience.The new website organizes content and programming around these shared priorities, making it easier for members to learn from peers, identify partners, and engage in region-wide conversations.“Economic development doesn’t happen in silos anymore,” Wilson said. “Communities compete globally, but they win regionally. This platform helps align efforts, share best practices, and reinforce the idea that collaboration is a competitive advantage for the Great Lakes.”Designed for Members, Built for GrowthMembership remains the foundation of the Great Lakes EDC, and the new website reflects a strong emphasis on member value. Clear membership categories, benefits, and participation opportunities are now easier to understand and access.Members can explore ways to engage through events, working groups, content contributions, sponsorships, and partnerships. The site also highlights upcoming initiatives, including the organization’s annual conference, webinars, and special projects focused on regional promotion and professional development.For prospective members, the website offers a clearer picture of what makes the Great Lakes EDC distinct. As a private, non-governmental association, the organization does not compete with state, provincial, or local economic development agencies. Instead, it complements their work by amplifying regional narratives, connecting professionals, and creating shared platforms for learning and visibility.Elevating the Great Lakes BrandA central goal of the redesigned website is to strengthen the external perception of the Great Lakes as a globally competitive economic region. Through consistent messaging, professional design, and curated content, the site helps tell a cohesive story about the region’s scale, diversity, and strengths.From advanced manufacturing corridors and freshwater innovation to ports, energy assets, and talent pipelines, the website brings together elements that are often promoted separately. This integrated approach supports both internal collaboration and external marketing efforts aimed at investors, companies, and partners.“The Great Lakes region has incredible assets, but they’re not always seen together,” Wilson said. “Our website helps present a fuller picture of who we are and why this region matters in a global economy.”A Platform for Learning and Professional DevelopmentIn addition to promotion and connectivity, the new site supports ongoing learning for economic development professionals at all career stages. The platform features webinars, articles, and event content that address timely issues facing the field.Topics include infrastructure investment, reshoring and foreign direct investment, workforce development, site selection trends, sustainability, and cross-border collaboration. By housing this content in one place, the Great Lakes EDC aims to reduce fragmentation and make professional development more accessible across the region.Looking AheadThe launch of the new website represents a foundational step in the Great Lakes EDC’s broader strategic vision. As membership grows and programming expands, the platform will continue to evolve to meet the needs of a diverse and engaged community.Future updates will include additional member tools, expanded storytelling features, and deeper integration with events and publications. Feedback from members and partners will help guide ongoing improvements.“We see this website as a living platform,” Wilson said. “It will grow alongside the organization and the region. Our goal is to make it indispensable for anyone working to advance economic development in the Great Lakes.”About the Great Lakes Economic Development CouncilThe Great Lakes Economic Development Council is a binational, membership-based organization dedicated to promoting collaboration, learning, and regional visibility across the Great Lakes economy. Representing professionals from eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces, the organization connects economic developers, planners, utilities, site selectors, and private-sector partners around shared challenges and opportunities.Through events, content, partnerships, and advocacy, the Great Lakes EDC works to strengthen communities, grow prosperity, and elevate the Great Lakes region as a globally competitive place to invest, work, and live.For more information or to explore membership, visit www.greatlakesedc.org

