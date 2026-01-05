Templar Shield and CDW Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Global Risk, Security, OT, and AI Governance Solutions on the ServiceNow AI Platform.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Templar Shield , a leading advisory and implementation firm in risk management, cybersecurity, identity security, operational technology, and AI governance, and CDW , a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced a new strategic partnership to expand global access to ServiceNow risk and security transformation solutions.Through this agreement, Templar Shield will sell and deliver under CDW’s global contracting model (“on CDW paper”), enabling frictionless access for CDW clients while allowing CDW to support Templar Shield clients with scalable ITx workflow delivery. This partnership combines CDW’s extensive global reach with Templar Shield’s deep expertise across the ServiceNow risk and security ecosystem.Expanded Capabilities - Powered by FlightpathsThe partnership includes the delivery of Templar Shield’s comprehensive ServiceNow Flightpaths for:• Integrated Risk Management (IRM + TPRM + BCM)• Security Operations (SecOps)• AI Control Tower (AICT) and AI governance• Operational Technology Management (OTM & OTAM)These Flightpaths provide a structured roadmap from assessment to deployment, enabling organizations to accelerate time-to-value while maintaining alignment with international regulatory frameworks.Core Domains of DeliveryTemplar Shield and CDW will jointly support global clients across key risk and resiliency domains, including:• Policy Lifecycle, Policy Compliance, Control and Regulatory Compliance• Enterprise Risk, IT Risk, OT Risk, and AI Risk Management• Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)• Operational Resilience, Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, and Crisis ManagementAI Governance & AI Control Tower DeploymentThe partnership combines ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower and AI governance capabilities with Templar Shield’s proprietary VVET AI™ ™ (Validate, Verify, Evaluate, Test) oversight framework - ensuring AI systems remain safe, auditable, and under explicit human, legal, and ethical control.Operational Technology (OT) Risk & ComplianceTemplar Shield’s OT Guardian™ solution enhances CDW’s ability to support OT-heavy sectors (critical infrastructure, utilities, energy, healthcare, manufacturing) by enabling continuous monitoring and compliance aligned to NERC, TSA, IEC 62443, NIS2, NEI 08-09, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-82, and ISO 27001.Executive Commentary“This partnership enables CDW customers to tap into Templar Shield’s highly specialized expertise in risk, security, OT, and AI governance on the ServiceNow AI Platform,” said Nicholas Friedman, President and Managing Partner of Templar Shield. “Our Flightpaths, coupled with CDW’s global scale, give organizations a clear path to modernization, automation, and measurable resilience.”“Two teams, one vision—delivering smarter, faster, and better for our clients. We’re proud to partner with Templar Shield to bring next-level services to the organizations we serve”, said Rahimulah Rahimi, Head of Product Portfolio – Security and Risk at CDW.About Templar ShieldTemplar Shield is a premier advisory, implementation, and managed services firm specializing in Integrated Risk Management (IRM), Cybersecurity, Operational Resilience, Operational Technology, Identity Security and AI Governance. As a ServiceNow Elite Partner, Templar Shield supports clients across North America, UK/I, EU, and India.About CDWCDW (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of technology solutions and services for business, government, education, and healthcare organizations across the U.S., U.K., and Canada, with global operations including India. CDW delivers a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, cloud, and professional services that help organizations modernize their technology. Learn more at https://www.cdw.com ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

