TEMPLAR SHIELD AND WRANGU ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO SUPPORT SERVICENOW CUSTOMERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EMEA

TEMPLAR SHIELD AND WRANGU ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO OFFER DEEP RISK AND RESILIENCE DOMAIN EXPERTISE TO SERVICENOW CUSTOMERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA AND EMEA

We share an unwavering commitment to excellence in risk and security, and together we’re creating a global powerhouse capable of delivering transformative, unified solutions for our clients” — Nicholas Friedman, CEO of Templar Shield

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Templar Shield Inc. and Wrangu B.V., both Elite ServiceNow Partners specializing in Enterprise Risk and Resilience, are pleased to announce a strategic commercial collaboration.This partnership meets the demand for enhanced, end-to-end risk and resilience expert services to ServiceNow customers across Templar Shield’s North American markets (Canada and the USA) and Wrangu’s EMEA regions (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa).By combining their deep expertise in integrated risk management consulting and implementation, the two companies will harness the full potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer innovative, scalable, and technology-driven solutions. This collaboration is designed to help clients meet increasingly complex risk exposures, regulatory requirements, and growing cybersecurity threats.KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE PARTNERSHIP• The inception of an alliance with an unprecedented number of certifications in ServiceNow Risk and Resilience solutions and a pedigree of high customersatisfaction.• Templar Shield and Wrangu will deliver services for each other’s customers in their own regional markets.• The partnership allows global ServiceNow customers to benefit from deep domain expertise at scale, tying risk management and resilience into theServiceNow enterprise platform for maximum impact:• Integrated Risk Management (IRM): End-to-end risk management programs for risk identification, assessment, and mitigation in the correct enterprisecontext.• Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM): Holistic management of vendor and supply chain risks, ensuring organizations manage third-party exposures.• Business Continuity Management (BCM): Strategic planning and response management during disruptions.• IT & OT Security Operations (SecOps): Advanced security operations capabilities, including:o Vulnerability Response (VR) to proactively address system weaknesseso Security Incident Response (SIR) to swiftly contain and remediate incidentso Integrated with Operational Technology Management (OTM) for maximum resilience of operational assets.• AI Governance (ServiceNow AI Control Tower): Pioneering governance of AI systems using ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower, so autonomous systems remaincontrolled systems as well.•“Follow-the-sun” support and on-site consulting across time zones, ensuring that risk and security programs run continuously, seamlessly, and efficiently.“Nicholas Friedman, CEO of Templar Shield: “We are thrilled to unite with Wrangu in this strategic alliance. Templar Shield and Wrangu share an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in risk and security, and together we’re creating a global powerhouse capable of delivering transformative, unified solutions for our clients wherever they operate. By joining forces across North America and EMEA, we’re raising the bar for integrated risk management and security operations – enabling organizations to proactively manage IT and OT risks and govern AI with confidence. This partnership isn’t just about expanding our reach; it’s about elevating the standard of how enterprises protect themselves in the digital age.”Victor Lemmens, CEO of Wrangu: “Wrangu is excited to team up with Templar Shield to reimagine what’s possible for our customers on the ServiceNow platform. We have always been dedicated to helping clients maximize the value of ServiceNow in risk management and resilience, ultimately connecting risk and return. By combining our strengths with Templar Shield, we can create even more value. Together, we offer a comprehensive, end-to-end approach to digital risk management – from third-party risk to business continuity to AI oversight – all with the convenience of two single-minded, innovative ServiceNow partners. This means our clients can accelerate innovation and growth with the peace of mind that their risk, security, and AI governance needs are in expert hands. By leveraging our joint expertise, we are empowering enterprises to elevate their risk management and resilience activities to the strategic relevance they require.”For media inquiries, please contact:Templar Shield Media Contact:Name: Maya LevineEmail: maya.levine@templarshield.comPhone: 1-619-344-2573Wrangu Media Contact:Name: Katie HaganEmail: katie.hagan@wrangu.comPhone: +35-1912831866

