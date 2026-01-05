Entanglement Completes Acquisition of Applied Ocean Sciences

Uniting Quantum-Driven AI with World-Class Ocean Science to Solve Earth-Scale Problems In a Time That Matters

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entanglement , Inc. today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Applied Ocean Sciences ( AOS ), a leading ocean science and ocean acoustics company with deep expertise spanning environmental science, maritime operations, and large-scale sensing and modeling.The acquisition meaningfully expands Entanglement’s scientific and technical depth, growing the company’s team to include 21 world-class ocean scientists and acoustics experts, alongside differentiated intellectual property and multiple active, revenue-generating programs already in market. Applied Ocean Sciences will operate as an Entanglement company, strengthening the firm’s portfolio of applied intelligence platforms across environmental, maritime, and dual-use domains.Applied Ocean Sciences’ work spans environmental science and conservation, atmospheric science, physical oceanography, biological oceanography, and maritime and defense applications. These capabilities support complex sensing, modeling, and decision-making challenges across ocean, atmosphere, and increasingly space-enabled Earth observation systems.AOS has a long history of work with government agencies and research institutions, including the World Wildlife Fund, U.S. Navy, DARPA, NOAA, the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, and the Office of Naval Research. Its scientific collaborations also include globally respected institutions such as the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, and the Walter Munk Foundation for the Ocean.“This is a defining moment for Entanglement, and I’m proud to welcome AOS into the Entanglement family,” said Jason Turner, Chairman and CEO of Entanglement. “At its core, this acquisition is about bringing together extraordinary people. The AOS team represents an unmatched concentration of scientific talent and real-world domain expertise across ocean, atmospheric, and biological systems. By combining their work with Entanglement’s quantum logic, AI and advanced computing, we can solve problems that were previously out of reach—delivering trusted high-performance intelligence at a scale and speed not possible before, whether advancing environmental stewardship, improving maritime safety, or enabling critical decision-making when time truly matters.”By integrating AOS’s deep domain science with Entanglement’s Quantum Logic Core™, a proprietary approach that integrates quantum logic, advanced artificial intelligence, and next-generation computing, the combined organization is uniquely positioned to address classes of problems that have historically been computationally intractable. These capabilities enable faster, higher-fidelity insights for environmental response, climate resilience, maritime safety, and mission-critical operations. The two companies also plan to collaborate on a growing portfolio of space-based and space-enabled applications, where oceanic, atmospheric, and orbital data converge to improve Earth systems understanding.“Applied Ocean Sciences was founded to push the limits of what’s possible and get breakthrough technology into the hands of those solving the ocean’s toughest challenges,” said Dr. Christopher Verlinden, Chief Technology Officer of Applied Ocean Sciences and now Chief Technologist at Entanglement. “Combining our teams with Entanglement accelerates that vision—bringing next-generation computing, quantum logic, and AI together to unlock entirely new capabilities. This allows us to expand our work across ocean, atmosphere, and space-enabled Earth systems, delivering insight faster and at a scale that fundamentally changes how decisions are made.”The acquisition supports Entanglement’s broader strategy to build vertically integrated and intelligent products and applications that unify advanced computing, artificial intelligence, sensing, and domain-specific science across environmental, maritime, infrastructure, and dual-use applications.About Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement, Inc. is a next-generation computing and artificial intelligence company delivering trusted, high-performance intelligence at scale across multiple critical industries. Founded in 2017 as a quantum computing and AI company, Entanglement has pioneered the Quantum Logic Core™, a proprietary method that combines quantum logic, AI, and advanced computing architectures to dramatically improve speed, efficiency, and energy use. Entanglement’s technologies power applications spanning digital infrastructure optimization, network and cyber security, compliance, maritime and atmospheric science, and environmental modeling—supporting better decisions at scale. www.entanglement.ai About Applied Ocean SciencesApplied Ocean Sciences (AOS), an Entanglement company, is an industry-recognized leader in ocean science and ocean acoustics, delivering advanced modeling, sensing, and analytical solutions across ocean conservation, defense, environmental monitoring, and maritime operations. Founded in 2019, AOS combines deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology to address some of the world’s most complex ocean and atmospheric challenges. Its work spans many applications including environmental science and conservation, atmospheric science, physical oceanography, and biological oceanography, with a particular focus on marine mammal conservation, environmental monitoring, and high-fidelity oceanographic modeling. AOS maintains long-standing collaborations with leading government agencies, research institutions, and nonprofits, supporting mission-critical operations while advancing sustainable ocean research and stewardship at global scale. www.appliedoceansciences.com

