Entanglement and Maybell Quantum Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Quantum Computing Innovations

Maybell Quantum Next-Generation Cyogenic Systems

Maybell Quantum builds the best cryogenic systems for quantum experiments and will power Entanglement's labs globally. Ideally suited for data centers.

Entanglement's visionary work in quantum and AI aligns perfectly with our mission to build accessible quantum infrastructure designed to support innovation...” — Corban Tillemann-Dick, CEO, Maybell Quantum

DENVER, CO AND MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entanglement , Inc., a pioneer in next-generation computing and artificial intelligence, and Maybell Quantum, a leading provider of quantum infrastructure, today announced the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) establishing a strategic partnership. Under the terms of the MOU, Entanglement will purchase Maybell's state-of-the-art dilution refrigerators for use in its quantum laboratories and innovation hubs, including in Vienna, Austria, and other global locations. In return, Maybell will supply its latest and most cutting-edge cryogenic platforms including dilution refrigerators and cryogenic I/O to support Entanglement's multiple quantum experiments.This collaboration is designed to accelerate breakthroughs in quantum research by equipping Entanglement with reliable, high-performance cryogenic systems essential for maintaining the ultra-low temperatures required for quantum computing."We are excited to partner with Maybell Quantum, whose innovative infrastructure will supercharge our global quantum research efforts and help us tackle some of the world's most complex challenges," said Jason Turner, CEO of Entanglement, Inc. "Maybell builds the best cryogenic systems for quantum experiments and will power our labs globally. This alliance represents a significant step forward, especially given Entanglement’s recent commitment to Colorado and Elevate Quantum as well as our recently announced innovation hub and lab in Vienna, Austria, all an effort in making quantum technologies more practical and impactful.""Entanglement's visionary work in quantum and AI aligns perfectly with our mission to build accessible quantum infrastructure designed to support innovation," said Corban Tillemann-Dick, CEO of Maybell Quantum. "We look forward to providing our advanced, reliable and scalable dilution refrigerators to empower their experiments and drive the quantum revolution."The partnership highlights both companies' commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration within the quantum ecosystem.About Entanglement, Inc.Entanglement, Inc. is a next-generation computing and AI company that fuses quantum logic, advanced reasoning systems (spanning all facets of AI), and next-gen processors to deliver up to 1,000× faster performance using 90% less energy—unlocking trusted, scalable AI that’s efficient by design, and capable of solving previously unsolvable problems. Powered by a team of world-renowned scientists, researchers, mathematicians, engineers, and innovators, Entanglement is the efficiency breakthrough for the next era of AI, and strives to advance humanity through cutting-edge technologies for global scale. For more information, visit www.entanglement.ai About Maybell QuantumMaybell Quantum is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a quantum future, delivering reliable, scalable, and affordable tools like dilution refrigerators to solve the toughest quantum challenges. For more information, visit www.maybellquantum.com Media Contacts:Entanglement, Inc.: Katrina Leyh, press@entanglement.aiMaybell Quantum: Mark Rosa, media@maybellquantum.com

