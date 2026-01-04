OutdoorAdventures.pro Launches Third Annual Industry Survey

OutdoorAdventures.pro connects outdoor enthusiasts with companies that supply the services and gear to make memorable experiences. If you are looking for an outdoor adventure such as hiking, camping, and rock climbing , this platform will help you locate an experienced and reliable outfitter regardless of skill or experience level.

Third-year survey provides practical insight into performance, trends, and the year ahead

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OutdoorAdventures.pro today announced the launch of its third annual Outdoor Adventure Industry Survey , an initiative designed to give outdoor service providers practical, real-world data to support better business decisions in a rapidly changing market.Now entering its third year, the survey has been expanded and refined based directly on feedback from previous participants. As a result, this year’s questionnaire is more comprehensive and more focused on the issues outdoor operators say matter most to their day-to-day operations and long-term planning.The survey gathers information on business performance, year-over-year trends, revenue expectations, and outlook for the coming year. It also explores the growing role of online bookings, customer demand patterns, staffing and workforce challenges, pricing pressures, and plans for introducing or expanding services. Together, these insights create a clearer picture of how the outdoor adventure industry is evolving and where opportunities and risks may lie.“The outdoor industry is incredibly diverse, but many businesses are facing similar questions about growth, bookings, staffing, and customer behavior,” said Lindsay Henry, Marketing Director of OutdoorAdventures.pro. “This survey is designed to cut through anecdotal information and provide operators with benchmarks and trend data they can actually use.”The survey is open to a wide range of outdoor service providers, including guides, outfitters, rental operators, tour companies, and experiential businesses across the United States and Canada. By participating, operators contribute to a more accurate and representative snapshot of the industry, helping ensure the results reflect real operating conditions rather than assumptions.All survey responses are confidential. As a key benefit of participation, every respondent will receive a complimentary copy of the full survey results, providing valuable benchmarks and insights that can inform 2026 planning, pricing strategies, marketing decisions, and investment priorities. The survey takes approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete and can be accessed here Beyond individual benefits, participation strengthens the collective understanding of the outdoor adventure sector, helping elevate the industry with credible, operator-driven data.The survey is currently open and will close January 15, 2026. Outdoor service providers are encouraged to participate early to help ensure broad representation across business types and regions. Outdoor service providers can participate in the survey here.For more information or to take the survey, visit www.outdooradventures.pro About OutdoorAdventures.proOutdoorAdventures.pro is an online platform dedicated to supporting outdoor service providers through increased visibility, industry insight, and data-driven resources. The platform connects businesses with customers, highlights trends shaping the outdoor economy, and provides tools designed to help outdoor operators grow and adapt in a competitive marketplace.

