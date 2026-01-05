PopuMusic Debuts 'Multi-Player Music' Category at CES 2026 with PartyKeys

PartyKeys Launches "Multi-Player Music" Category at CES 2026

Wireless MIDI speaker and light-guided keyboards let groups play real songs together in minutes without lessons

Music shouldn't start with homework. It should start with a party. Almost everybody wants music in their lives, but traditional learning takes too much time and money. We found a better way.” — Bohan Zhang, PartyKeys Founder & CEO

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PopuMusic Global Inc., today debuts PartyStudio and PartyKeys at CES 2026, establishing " multi-player music " as a new consumer category that enables groups of beginners to perform together instantly without prior training or sheet music.The system combines a wireless MIDI synth speaker with light-guided keyboards. Users follow visual chord patterns while PartyStudio coordinates parts, tempo, and arrangement across up to four connected devices. Complete beginners can play thousands of popular songs together within minutes."Music shouldn't start with homework. It should start with a party," said Bohan Zhang, founder and CEO of PopuMusic. "Almost everybody wants music in their lives, but traditional learning takes too much time and money. We found a better way for everyone."Users tap PartyKeys to PartyStudio (NFC pairing), select a song, and follow light-guided chord patterns. When a second player joins, they automatically receive a complementary part (bass, harmony, or rhythm). Both create real music together immediately using chord-based structures that unlock entire song catalogs.PartyStudio connects up to 3 MIDI devices wirelessly via BLE MIDI (10-meter range) with an additional wired connection, includes 128 instrument tones and 50+ drum patterns, delivers 70W audio output, and features 8-hour battery life with USB-C fast charging. It works with any MIDI keyboard or controller.PartyKeys features 36 keys with visual guidance. Up to three keyboards connect for 108 total keys. The system requires no subscription, no cloud processing, and no musical background.The system targets families, teens, adults, and social settings including classrooms, parties, and group gatherings. All age groups can participate together regardless of skill level.This new multi-player music category sits between learning tools like Simply Piano and rhythm games like Guitar Hero or Rock Band. Users play real MIDI instruments with light-guided chord patterns but skip sheet music literacy and solitary practice.Products ship Q1 2026 through U.S., Canada, UK, EU, Australia, and Asia-Pacific retail channels:PartyKeys Piano: $249 MAPPartyStudio Wireless MIDI Synth Speaker: $349 MAPPartyKeys Two-Pack Bundle: $449 MAPPartyKeys and PartyStudio Bundle: $549 MAPThe Full Package (2 keyboards + speaker): $749 MAPEarly access pricing available through Kickstarter campaign ending January 16.CES 2026:CES Unveiled: Jan. 4, 2026, 4pm PST, Mandalay Bay, Level 2Eureka Park: Jan. 6–9 Booth #60651Demo: Three-minute live sessions, beginners welcomePress kit: https://tinyurl.com/PartyKeysCES About PopuMusicFounded in 2015 by Bohan Zhang, PopuMusic has shipped over 500,000 instruments worldwide with more than $50 million in global sales. Bohan, a former gamer turned music innovator, has developed visual learning systems across three prior hardware products (Poputar, Populele, PopuPiano) that use instant feedback and AI-assisted composition to make music accessible to beginners. PopuMusic products have earned Gold and Silver IDEA awards and are collected by the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The company's iF Design Award-winning product family includes PartyStudio (world's first wireless MIDI synth speaker) and PartyKeys.

Introducing PartyStudio: The World's First Wireless MIDI Synth Speaker

