Triple G Ventures Turns 5, Partners with A2IM for the First-Ever IndieHustle Pitch Indie Week, Finalists Announced

The award-winning firm marks its anniversary by moderating Indie Week’s first Indie Hustle Pitch Competition, hosted by A2IM

We’re pleased to welcome Triple G Ventures and Gregg Stein to IndieVest 2025. Their focus on innovation and growth aligns with A2IM’s mission to empower the independent music community.” — Dr. Richard James Burgess, President and CEO of A2IM

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As it marks five years of scaling high-growth companies across music, media, consumer, and enterprise tech, Triple G Ventures will moderate the inaugural Indie Hustle Pitch Competition at A2IM ’s IndieVest, part of Indie Week 2025, on June 11 in New York City.Triple G’s Founder & CEO, Gregg Stein will lead the competition, which brings together a curated group of founders redefining the independent music ecosystem — from AI-powered audio and rights infrastructure to next-gen creator platforms and monetization models.“Triple G was built to help founders of small to mid-cap companies scale smarter. With the strategy, systems, and story to turn vision into velocity,” said Stein. “ Revelator is a prime example: infrastructure over hype, now surpassing 15 billion streams and on track to double revenue in 2025. We partner with brands building what the industry truly needs: scalable, sustainable platforms for long-term growth.”Stein added, “Independence isn’t a trend, it’s the engine of the industry. Independent artists and labels now drive nearly 50% of global music revenue and are outpacing the majors for the third year in a row. That’s where the music, the money, and the magic are happening.”Over the last five years, Triple G Ventures has coached, mentored, and advised more than 150 companies globally, including Revelator, insoundz, Kano Computing, Cinesamples & Musio, BuyOrBorrow Music, Holidaily Brewing Company, Agajanian Vineyards, and most recently, the Consumer Division of the iconic British amplifier brand, Orange. Triple G has helped generate over $500M in enterprise value, guiding startups from early-stage validation through market-product fit and into commercial scale.“We’re pleased to welcome Triple G Ventures and Gregg Stein to IndieVest 2025,” said Dr. Richard James Burgess, President and CEO of A2IM. “Their focus on innovation and growth aligns with A2IM’s mission to empower the independent music community.”A2IM’s IndieVest initiative, taking place June 11–13, 2025 during Indie Week in New York City, bridges founders, investors, and industry leaders to fuel innovation and investment across the independent music landscape, which now accounts for over 43% of global market share. The IndieHustle Pitch Competition on June 11 offers a unique platform for discovering the companies building the future of music infrastructure. More than 15 companies applied, and the panel of judges selected three standout finalists: Tuttii, Vinylly, and Vocana.Triple G sees this moment not just as a celebration, but as a call to action: to help visionary founders turn early momentum into predictable, scalable, and sustainable market leadership.About Triple G VenturesTriple G Ventures is a 5X StevieAward-winning business strategy and growth partner, built to scale companies through Go-to-Market, Growth, and Global Scale. We help founders and high-growth companies in music, media, consumer, and enterprise tech scale smarter, grow faster, and get investor-ready. With deep expertise and hands-on execution across brand positioning, product innovation, strategic advisory, and operational transformation, Triple G has advised 150+ companies worldwide, helping generate $500M+ in enterprise value and turning bold ideas into category leaders. If you're building what’s next — and want a partner who’s scaled it before — Triple G is built for you.About A2IM — The American Association of Independent MusicA2IM is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in New York City that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector. Membership currently includes a broad coalition of over 600 Independently-owned American music labels. A2IM represents these independently owned small and medium-sized enterprises' (SMEs) interests in the marketplace, in the media, on Capitol Hill, and as part of the global music community. In doing so, it supports a key segment of America's creative class that represents America's diverse musical and cultural heritage. Billboard Magazine identified the Independent music label sector as 37.32 percent of the music industry's U.S. recorded music sales market in 2016 based on copyright ownership, making Independent labels collectively the largest recorded music industry sector. For updates on A2IM, visit: www.a2im.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.