St. Johnsbury Barracks / Attempted Robbery

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4000302

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 @ 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Dollar, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted Larceny from a Person

 

ACCUSED: Dennis Doner                                         

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: Family Dollar, Bradford VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to an attempted robbery at the Family Dollar in Bradford. Evidence led Troopers to a nearby apartment where Doner was located and identified. Further investigation revealed that Doner had attempted to rob the Family Dollar. Doner was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. The honorable court ordered Doner released on a citation to appear with conditions of release.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/26 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

