St. Johnsbury Barracks / Attempted Robbery
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000302
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 01/09/2026 @ 1942 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Family Dollar, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Attempted Larceny from a Person
ACCUSED: Dennis Doner
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: Family Dollar, Bradford VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were dispatched to an attempted robbery at the Family Dollar in Bradford. Evidence led Troopers to a nearby apartment where Doner was located and identified. Further investigation revealed that Doner had attempted to rob the Family Dollar. Doner was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. The honorable court ordered Doner released on a citation to appear with conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/26 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.