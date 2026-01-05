Content Beacon Launches New Podcast Series

Brian Rieger

Content marketing firm offers executives a way to share their message.

Leaders have always faced the challenge of being heard in a noisy market. We expect to provide a forum for those leaders who have the vision required to lead their companies to success in 2026.” — Brian Rieger, CEO, Content Beacon

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Beacon, the only content marketing firm specializing in the home finance industry, will launch a new podcast series in 2026 and is booking industry executives to appear on the new show. The company was founded by industry public relations veterans Brian Rieger and Rick Grant to offer marketing content for industry in the home finance industry. The new show will focus on the kind of leadership that can pull the industry out of a 3-year downturn.

“More than a few experts are now predicting further rate cuts, which, while not directly related to mortgage interest rates, will act as a catalyst to draw consumers back to the market,” said Brian Rieger, Chief Executive Officer for Content Beacon. “Leaders have always faced the challenge of being heard in a noisy market. We expect to provide a forum for those leaders who have the vision required to lead their companies to success in 2026.”

Content Beacon was founded by Brian Reiger and Rick Grant in 2019 to create powerful content to meet the needs of marketing executives working to get the attention of decision makers in the mortgage and real estate industry. The company provides white papers, feature articles, podcasts, and other content to promote industry thought leaders.

This will not be the company’s first podcast. Content Beacon produced 3 Guys and an iPad during the peak COVID years. Brian and Rick hosted that show with Kevin Breeland, a loan officer and former industry association president.

To be a guest on the upcoming podcast, reach out to the company by emailing Rick Grant at rick.grant@rga-pr.com.

About Content Beacon

Content Beacon is the mortgage industry’s first resource totally dedicated to content marketing. Managed by experienced marketing and PR professionals who know the industry and the content it wants to consume. Our content providers are former trade publication and trade association writers. Content marketing can build engagement and loyalty. When you provide useful content, your target market will come to associate your brand with trustworthiness and value. So whether your strategic goal is increased sales, better retention rates, more brand awareness, or even customer service, content marketing is now the superior means of doing so. Learn more at https://www.contentbeacon.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.