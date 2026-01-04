Sabai Thai Spa Selected for Top Thai Inspired Hospitality and Wellness Spa of the Year by IAOTB

The International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) will honor Sabai Thai Spa at their annual red carpet awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabai Thai Spa was selected for Top Thai Inspired Hospitality and Wellness Spa of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB) in recognition of its strong results, dedication, and ongoing contribution to the wellness industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Businesses is an honor in itself, as only a select number of businesses and programs across each discipline are chosen for this distinction. Honorees are evaluated based on professional accomplishments, leadership, longevity, community impact, and overall excellence. Sabai Thai Spa will be formally honored at IAOTP’s 2026 Annual Awards Gala.Founded by Nuttha Goutier, Sabai Thai Spa is a British Columbia based wellness brand built on a clear mission to create a welcoming sanctuary where people can heal, grow, and reconnect with themselves. The brand was designed to offer a Thai inspired wellness experience that blends traditional techniques with modern service standards, creating a calm, immersive environment that allows guests to feel transported to Thailand without needing to travel there.What began as a single boutique spa has evolved into a recognized multi location wellness company known for its elevated service, structured operations, and thoughtful guest experience. Sabai Thai Spa provides nurturing massage and facial services that are simple, accessible, and designed for everyday self care, whether guests are seeking relief, relaxation, or a meaningful moment of escape. Each location reflects the brand’s core values of simplicity, balance, and care, while delivering personalized treatments that support both physical and mental well being.Sabai Thai Spa’s growth is supported by a strong foundation of training, systems, and operational excellence. The company places great emphasis on practitioner development, consistency across locations, and long term sustainability. This disciplined approach allows the brand to scale while maintaining service quality and brand integrity, ensuring that every guest experience feels both dependable and special.What sets Sabai Thai Spa apart is its no nonsense, people first philosophy. The brand remains deeply committed to care, consistency, and simplicity in everything it does, from guest interactions to internal culture. Sabai Thai Spa fosters fairness, opportunity, and respect within the workplace, creating an environment where team members can thrive and deliver genuine, heartfelt service. This commitment ensures that every interaction reflects the brand’s promise to make a positive difference in people’s lives.In addition to its spa services, Sabai Thai Spa has developed its own line of Canadian made skin and body care products. These clean formulations are responsibly sourced and thoughtfully created, offering guests a natural extension of the in spa experience and reinforcing the brand’s holistic approach to wellness.While the company’s success is driven by a dedicated leadership team and strong operational structure, founder Nuttha Goutier continues to provide strategic direction grounded in cultural respect and people first values. Her vision has helped shape Sabai Thai Spa into a trusted wellness destination and a growing hospitality brand.Today, Sabai Thai Spa is recognized for its contribution to the wellness industry, its consistent guest experience, and its thoughtful approach to growth. The company continues to expand with a clear focus on service excellence, cultural appreciation, and long term impact within the communities it serves.For more information, please visit:About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized press releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High impact video commercials and professional web design and SEO services• Showcasing on world famous billboards such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville’s iconic sign• Red carpet award galas and summer soirees for top tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

