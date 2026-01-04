Melanie Dawn Goldberg selected as Top Creative Leader Of The Year by IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Melanie Dawn Goldberg at their annual awards gala at the Plaza Hotel in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Melanie Dawn Goldberg, Creative Leader in production, digital marketing, and creative strategy, was recently selected as Top Creative Leader for 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, honors only the most accomplished and influential professionals each year.Being selected as an award recipient within the IAOTP is a prestigious achievement; only a select group of distinguished professionals earn this elite membership each year. Honorees are chosen for their professional excellence, academic accomplishments, leadership capabilities, longevity in their field, meaningful affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All recipients are invited to attend IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the end of the year, a celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of these top professionals.With over two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Goldberg has certainly proven herself an expert in the field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Goldberg is a Creative Leader in production, digital marketing, and creative strategy. In her current role, as Creative Producer III with TEKSystems, she supports a Bay Area based consumer electronic device company in Ops Product Design. Previously, she was a lead creative marketing producer at a top Bay Area mobile gaming company, where she spearheaded the production across a portfolio of mobile licensed and original IP games. She has directed creative marketing production for UA, ASO, GTM, lifecycle marketing, and VIP campaigns across 7 global IPs including Words with Friends, Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Wizard of OZ. Her expertise includes leading cross-functional teams, managing multiple projects with multi-million-dollar budgets, and driving campaign efficiency through optimized workflows and processes. She is skilled in global content development, kids content, ed-tech, brand management, user acquisition, go-to-market execution, and integrated campaigns for globally recognized mobile games and iconic brands. In addition, she has been recognized for delivering award-winning campaigns and digital platforms that expand brand reach, strengthen engagement, and achieve measurable business results.Ms. Goldberg is also the author of two children’s books, “Glennie Fairy A World of Many Colors,” a delightful poetic picture book about a pink fairy and a cast of colorful friends sharing the important message of acceptance of diversity, and “The Land Beyond Time and the Faerie Master Spell Guide,” a magical fairy tale that blends a fantastical world with the real-life environmental issues we experience today.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to leadership development, change management, negotiation, public speaking, team building, brand consulting, management consulting, content marketing, performance marketing, and copywriting.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Goldberg got her first year of experience at the Walt Disney World International College Program. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Manitoba. She later was accredited with a second Bachelor of Science in Digital Communications Design, Business Administration, and Media/Multimedia from Fordham University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Goldberg has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year, she was recognized by Marquis Who’s Who for her Excellence in Interactive Entertainment. In 2021, she earned a Bronze Award from Reader View Literary Awards for her book, “Glennie Fairy A World of Many Colors.” She has also won numerous awards for her success with mobile apps. This year she will be considered for The Empowered Woman Award and for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City this December for her selection of Top Creative Leader for 2026.In addition to her successful career, Ms. Goldberg is a certified Kundalini yoga instructor where she teaches as well as produces events and workshops. In addition, through Faerie Arts Enterprises, she leads production, programs and manages holistic workshops, music and ceremonial performances including yoga, sound healing, meditation, breathwork, opening ceremony and live music for festivals. Known as Living Fae, she co-produces, designs and builds spiritual installations and sacred space for festivals and events. In addition, she has authored articles on new age spirituality and self-help.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Goldberg for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Goldberg attributes her success to unwavering support from friends and family, a strong internal drive, what she calls her "peaceful warrior," and a dedicated yoga practice that sustains her resilience through challenges. When not working, she enjoys practicing yoga, teaching Kundalini yoga, hiking and engaging in sound healing through crystal and Tibetan bowls. She also spends quality time walking on the beach with her puppy, FaeFae, and maintains her passion for building sacred spaces and creating memorial altars. In the future, she looks forward to focusing her efforts on personal empowerment, a goal she has pursued for more than two decades, by supporting individuals facing adversity so they may realize their full potential both personally and professionally.For more information please visit: https://digitalbloomstudio.com /, https://glenniefairy.com /, https://livingfae.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

