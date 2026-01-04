DocAssistant achieves SOC 2 Type 2 certification, confirming continuous, enterprise grade security for AI-powered clinical documentation in acute care settings

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocAssistant, the comprehensive AI-powered scribe, clinical decision support, and point-of-care RCM solution designed specifically for Emergency Departments and Hospitalists, today announced it has successfully achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification. This milestone underscores the company's unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive patient data and maintaining the highest standards of security, availability, and confidentiality.Unlike SOC 2 Type 1, which evaluates security controls at a single point in time, SOC 2 Type 2 certification requires continuous monitoring and validation of these controls over a minimum 12-month period. This rigorous independent audit confirms that DocAssistant's security practices and infrastructure consistently meet the stringent requirements established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA)."Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 certification represents more than a compliance milestone- it's a testament to our fundamental understanding that healthcare providers entrust us with their most sensitive patient information," said CEO Dr. Nathan Murray at DocAssistant. "As clinicians who built this platform, we understand the critical importance of data security in healthcare. This certification validates that our security practices are not just robust at implementation, but consistently maintained over time."Built by Clinicians, Secured for CliniciansDocAssistant was developed by practicing clinicians who understand the unique workflow demands and security requirements of emergency medicine and hospital medicine. The platform combines AI-powered clinical documentation with integrated clinical decision support and point-of-care revenue cycle management tools, streamlining workflows while maintaining the highest security standards.The SOC 2 Type 2 audit evaluated DocAssistant's controls across multiple trust service criteria, including:Security: Protection of system resources against unauthorized accessAvailability: System accessibility for operation and use as committedConfidentiality: Protection of confidential information as committed or agreed"Healthcare organizations face increasing pressure to adopt AI solutions while maintaining HIPAA compliance and protecting patient privacy," said CTO Joshua Wolters. "Our SOC 2 Type 2 certification provides hospitals and emergency departments with the assurance that DocAssistant meets enterprise-grade security standards, allowing them to leverage AI innovation without compromising on security."Empowering Emergency Departments and HospitalistsDocAssistant serves emergency departments and hospitalist programs nationwide, helping clinicians reduce documentation burden, improve clinical decision-making, and optimize revenue capture at the point of care. The platform's AI scribe functionality captures patient encounters in real-time, while integrated clinical decision support tools and RCM capabilities help ensure comprehensive, accurate, and properly coded documentation.With SOC 2 Type 2 certification now in place, DocAssistant continues to set the standard for secure, clinician-focused AI solutions in acute care settings.About DocAssistantDocAssistant is an AI-powered scribe, clinical decision support, and point-of-care revenue cycle management platform built by practicing clinicians for Emergency Departments and Hospitalists. The solution combines advanced AI technology with deep clinical expertise to reduce documentation burden, support clinical decision-making, and optimize revenue capture—all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.DocAssistant.ai

