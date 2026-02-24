DocAssistant Launches First AI-Powered ICD-10 Database, Free for Medical Billing Teams and Providers

DocAssistant’s free AI coding tool gives billing teams, administrators, and clinicians instant, intelligent access to all 70,000+ ICD-10 codes at no cost.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocAssistant, the AI documentation and medical coding platform purpose-built for emergency medicine, announced today the launch of the first AI-powered ICD-10 code database, available free of charge to medical billing teams, administrators, and providers at www.docassistant.ai/icd . The tool enables anyone in a medical organization, from revenue cycle teams to front-line providers, to search more than 70,000 ICD-10 codes using plain-language symptom descriptions and receive AI-generated code suggestions in seconds.Unlike traditional ICD-10 lookup tools that require exact terminology or code memorization, DocAssistant's AI medical billing tool understands clinical language. A billing specialist can enter the diagnosis or symptoms documented in the chart. For example, a clinician can input, "a patient presenting with left-sided chest pain radiating to the jaw, or a sudden-onset severe headache," and the system surfaces the most relevant ICD-10 codes, ranked by clinical fit. Multiple code suggestions are returned simultaneously, reducing the guesswork that too often leads to billing errors, claim denials, and lost revenue.How It Works:The ICD-10 code lookup tool is accessible as a free web-based platform with no login required. Billing specialists, administrators, and providers can search by entering a specific code, a clinical term, or a free-text symptom description. The AI engine parses the input, identifies clinical intent, and returns a ranked list of matching codes. From each code's page, users can generate a full clinical note or build a differential diagnosis list with a single click, powered by the same emergency medicine AI that drives DocAssistant's scribe platform.Key features include:- AI-powered symptom and diagnosis analysis: enter clinical language and receive accurate, ranked ICD-10 code suggestions instantly- Complete code coverage: all 70,000+ ICD-10-CM codes searchable in one place- Multiple ranked suggestions: returns several relevant codes simultaneously, not just a single match- Clinical note generation: generate a structured clinical note directly from any code page- Differential diagnosis builder: build a differential from each code's page to support clinical decision-making- Zero cost, zero barrier: no account, no subscription, no login requiredSolving a Costly Industry-Wide Problem:Medical coding errors cost the U.S. healthcare industry approximately $36 billion annually, according to the American Medical Association. Nearly one in five claims is initially denied, and 60% of those denied claims are never resubmitted, according to AHIMA. These figures represent a systemic drain on practice revenue and patient care resources.Inaccurate or incomplete ICD-10 coding sits at the center of this problem. Billing and administrative teams have long relied on memory, unwieldy printed references, or outdated digital lookup tools that require exact terminology. The result is undercoding, upcoding risk, and compliance exposure that documentation cannot withstand under payer scrutiny. These aren't just administrative inconveniences. They represent real revenue walking out the door and claims that may never be recovered.DocAssistant's free AI coding tool directly addresses this gap. By enabling billing teams and administrators to search using the same language documented in the clinical chart, the tool reduces the friction between clinical observation and compliant, revenue-supporting coding.Built on Proven Emergency Medicine AI:The ICD-10 database is the latest extension of DocAssistant's mission to reduce documentation burden and improve revenue capture across healthcare organizations. The company's HIPAA-compliant AI copilot platform has demonstrated measurable results: a study with Elite Hospital Partners found that emergency medicine physicians using DocAssistant reduced charting time by 85% while seeing an 8% increase in annualized revenue per physician through more complete clinical documentation.Those results were driven by the same principle behind the ICD-10 database: AI that understands how emergency providers think, document, and code. Unlike generic AI tools trained on primary care data, DocAssistant was built by emergency medicine physicians for the clinical patterns, vocabulary, and billing complexity unique to acute care environments."Emergency physicians spend way too much time on documentation and searching through medical resources instead of patient care. The ICD-10 database is a natural extension of our core mission, giving every billing team, administrator, and provider the tools to make the coding process faster, smarter, and more accurate."— Dr. Nathan Murray, ED Physician and Founder, DocAssistantThe DocAssistant AI-powered ICD-10 code lookup tool is available immediately and free of charge at www.docassistant.ai /icd. No account or subscription is required. To learn more

