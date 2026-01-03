Seoul Business Agency Unites Record Number of Startup Support Institutions to Operate ‘Seoul Pavilion’ at CES 2026

Officials pose for a commemorative photo at the launch ceremony for the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion. SBA President and CEO Hyunwoo Kim delivers opening remarks at the CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion launch ceremony.

19 Seoul institutions join forces to support 70 startups at CES 2026, including 17 CES Innovation Award winners

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Enhanced business programs: Biz-matching, Global Startup IR Pitching Competition, and more– Inauguration ceremony held on December 1 to strengthen unity among exhibitors and student supportersThe Seoul Business Agency (SBA, CEO Hyunwoo Kim), a support institution dedicated to vitalizing Seoul’s startup ecosystem and discovering outstanding startups, held the “CES 2026 Seoul Pavilion Inauguration Ceremony” on December 1. The event served as a declaration of commitment for a successful showing at CES 2026, the world’s largest IT exhibition.* CES (Consumer Electronics Show): Held every January in Las Vegas, it is the world’s premier tech stage where global giants like Google and Samsung, along with innovative startups, showcase future technologies and cutting-edge products.* CES 2026: Scheduled for January 6–9. The Seoul Pavilion will be located in Eureka Park, the dedicated startup hall, serving as a platform for Seoul-based high-tech startups.* Mission: Utilizing the collective strength of Seoul’s startup ecosystem, the Seoul Pavilion aims to showcase Seoul’s startups’ innovativeness to the world and support their global expansion through programs such as biz-matching and global IR pitching competitions.19 Institutions Uniting to Support 70 StartupsLed by the SBA, 19 startup support institutions—including autonomous districts, related agencies, and universities—are participating to support 70 startups. Additionally, 70 university student supporters have been selected and matched 1-on-1 with companies to provide on-site assistance.* Participating Institutions: 4 Autonomous Districts (Gangnam-gu, Gwanak-gu, Guro-gu, Geumcheon-gu); 6 Seoul-affiliated agencies (SBA, Seoul Campus Town Enterprise Growth Center, Seoul Tourism Organization, Seoul Social Venture Hub, Seoul AI Hub, Seoul Fintech Lab); and 9 Universities (Konkuk, Kyung Hee, Kwangwoon, Sogang, Seoul National, Sungkyunkwan, Yonsei, Ewha Womans, Chung-Ang).* Exhibitor Profile: The 70 startups consist of companies with products and services based on advanced technologies such as AI, Mobility, and Healthcare.Proving Innovation: 17 Awards, Including ‘Best of Innovation’To ensure global attention, the SBA provided intensive pre-consulting for the CES Innovation Awards from July to August. As a result, 17 companies secured Innovation Awards, including one Best of Innovation Award.* Top Honor: The Best of Innovation Award was granted to STUDIOLAB, a member of the SBA’s Innovation Award Community. Standing proudly alongside global giants like Samsung and Qualcomm, this achievement is remarkable as the award is granted to only about 30 companies worldwide each year.* Post-Event Support: The SBA plans to provide ongoing follow-up programs for award winners, including operating the Innovation Award Community and supporting inter-company collaboration.Strengthened Business & Promotion ProgramsThe Seoul Pavilion will offer a wide array of business programs, including investment matching, buyer meetings, cross-border IR pitching, and networking events.* Strategic Matching: The SBA will closely manage the process from pre-exhibition online matching to on-site meetings between exhibitors and global buyers.* Global Talent Support: 70 elite university students from 9 Seoul-based universities and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) will be deployed as supporters, providing on-site bilingual (English/Korean) assistance.* Global Networking: Participants will join the “ Global Innovation Forum ” to explore investment opportunities. One outstanding company will compete in the “Global Startup IR Pitching Competition.”* Community Expansion: Support will be provided for participation in the 2026 UKF 82 Startup Summit (Jan 9–12), a conference for Korean founders in San Francisco led by chairmen Kiha Lee (Sazze Partners) and Saeju Jeong (Noom).* New Promotional Media: For the first time, a “Media Center” for new media content production and an “Innovation Award Showcase” at the pavilion’s main entrance will be introduced to maximize visitor attention.* Media Exposure: Select startups will participate in “CES Unveiled,” the official media event. Collaborative PR with CES global media partners will also ensure extensive coverage in domestic and international outlets.“One Team” Launching for Global SuccessThe inauguration ceremony on December 1 at SBA Hall was a significant moment where companies, institutions, and student supporters declared the launch of a “One Team.” The event included detailed briefings on exhibition preparation, the sharing of CES “know-how,” and training to enhance global business capabilities.Hyunwoo Kim, CEO of the Seoul Business Agency, remarked: “CES is a stage where the world’s big tech and startup ecosystems converge, providing the optimal opportunity for Seoul’s startups to connect directly with global investors, partners, and media. Using the Seoul Pavilion as a springboard, the SBA will do its utmost to provide a platform for Seoul’s companies to leap into the global market.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.