Hurotics Achieves Milestone with 3 Consecutive CES Innovation Awards, Proves Unique Tech in the Wearable Robot Field

HUROTICS gets selected as the Honoree of the CES Innovation Awards 2026

DONGJAK-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hurotics , an innovative wearable exosuit robot company (CEO Giuk Lee), announced on the 10th that the company achieved the milestone of winning the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Innovation Award for three consecutive years at the world’s largest IT and consumer electronics exhibition.Hurotics began its streak with the CES 2024 Innovation Award, continued in 2025, and reached CES 2026, earning recognition for innovation in the robotics category for three consecutive years. The company solidified its unmatched technological leadership in Korea’s wearable robot industry. This achievement holds significant meaning because it shows that Hurotics’ sustainable technological innovation capability gains global recognition rather than achieving a one-time result.This award announcement came ahead of CES2026 (January 6–9, 2026, Las Vegas), the world’s most influential technology event. The CES Innovation Awards program, organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), received a record-breaking 3,600 submissions and honors outstanding design and engineering in 36 technology product categories every year. An elite panel of industry experts, including media members, designers, and engineers, evaluated the level of innovation.Hurotics’ three consecutive awards powerfully demonstrate the company’s unique design and control capabilities in wearable exosuit robots.Hurotics’ core robot technology minimizes user burden with a lightweight design and maximizes practicality and safety by analyzing precise gait data and providing customized assistive force. In particular, Hurotics’ exosuit robot, used in rehabilitation medicine, detects a patient’s movements in real time and delivers cable-based actuation to the necessary muscles via an innovative mechanism. This mechanism overcomes the limitations of traditional heavy, bulky robots and sets a new standard for next-generation wearable robot technology.Hurotics plans to accelerate its growth, leveraging the global credibility it has earned through three consecutive CES Innovation Awards. The company will expand wearable robot technology beyond rehabilitation medicine into industrial safety and daily assistance, firmly establishing itself as a robotics solutions provider that enhances human quality of life.Hurotics CEO Giuk Lee said, “The result of winning CES Innovation Awards for three consecutive years comes from the relentless challenge and innovation of all Hurotics employees,” and added, “We will continue to strengthen our global competitiveness as a leader in wearable robot technology and pursue innovation that contributes to a healthier and happier life for humanity.”

