2025 NIPES Award Winners – Second Cycle Winners for 2025
2025 Awardees (Second Cycle)
Habeeb Shittu - Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Ann Christopher Francis - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Ogundipe Kehinde Oladipo - Outstanding Contribution to Research &Innovation
AwopejoTolulope Esther - Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Chinedum Favour Ajala - Excellence in Ecotoxicology and Public Health
Omotayo Oladele - Breakthrough Award in Emerging Technologies
Abiodun Bamidele Obisesan - Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Tobi Titus Oyekanmi - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation Award
Oluyinka Joseph Adedokun - Outstanding contribution to Research and Innovation Award
Ogonna William David - Outstanding Contribution to Research and Innovation
Jeremiah E. Kofi - Humanitarian Engineering & Science Award
Fiyin Owoseje - Excellence in Information Technology and Smart Systems
Olufunmilayo Sofiat Adegoke-Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation
Temitope Isreal David-Outstanding contribution to Research and Innovation
Promise Longe - Excellence in Energy & Sustainability
Osemudiamhen Destiny Amienghemhen - Innovator of the year
Solomon Eneojo Shaibu- Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
Love David Adewale- Outstanding Contribution to Research & Innovation
“Each of these laureates embodies the spirit of practical ingenuity that Nigeria and Africa need right now,” said Dr. Collins Chike Kwasi-Effah, President of NIPES. “Their work advances knowledge, drives sustainable development, and creates pathways for the next generation of engineers and scientists.”
Speaking on the selection process, the NIPES Awards Committee noted that this cycle focused on measurable real-world impact, originality of approach, and clear contributions to national and global priorities in sustainability, health, and technology.
