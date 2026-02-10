NIPES Confers 2025 Awards on Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited and Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu

nipes

MA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Institute of Professional Engineering and Science (NIPES) has conferred distinguished awards on Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited and its Founder/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to professional development, sustainability, and national capacity building.At the Institute’s 2025 Awards Ceremony, held on March 28, 2025, at the University of Benin, Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited was presented with the Corporate Partner of the Year Award, acknowledging the company’s consistent support for NIPES initiatives and its commitment to advancing engineering and architectural excellence.In further demonstration of its corporate social responsibility and investment in the future of the profession, Comfort Architectural Finishing Limited, through NIPES, approved a ₦1,000,000 (One Million Naira) scholarship grant to support the NIPES Scholarship Scheme. The scholarship is targeted at students pursuing studies in engineering, science, and related professional disciplines.In an individual recognition, Mr. Oluwabusuyi Adonis Fakanlu was honored with the Excellence in Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change Mitigation Award for his leadership in promoting sustainable construction practices, environmentally responsible materials, and climate-conscious project delivery within the built environment sector. The award presentation also took place on March 28, 2025, at the Energy Centre, University of Benin.According to NIPES, the awards reflect the Institute’s commitment to recognizing organizations and professionals whose work aligns with ethical standards, innovation, sustainability, and national development goals.Speaking during the presentation, Mr. Fakanlu expressed appreciation to the Institute and reaffirmed his commitment to advancing professional growth and sustainability within the engineering and construction sectors.

