DMPED Digest - December 2025 Edition

Letter from the Deputy Mayor

Happy Holidays!

As we close out 2025, we’re proud of the progress made to advance Mayor Bowser’s Growth Agenda and energized by the continued impact of DC’s business community in 2026.

This year, we achieved significant milestones: we gained control of 180 acres along the Anacostia River, paving the way for a new Washington Commanders stadium and three mixed-use neighborhoods; delivered Phase I of the Capital One Arena renovation; provided targeted support to small businesses through grants and technical assistance; strengthened DC’s housing market through the RENTAL Act and the deployment of more than $60 million in housing stabilization grants; advanced downtown revitalization efforts; and launched the DC Venture Fund to position technology and innovation as long-term drivers of economic growth.

Our work for 2026 is already underway. Applications are now open for the next round of grant funding for the Great Streets, Locally Made Manufacturing, and Emerging Retail Initiative programs through January 16. These investments drive job creation, expand business opportunities, and strengthen neighborhood vitality across all eight wards.

This year required resilience, collaboration, and focus, and none of this progress would have been possible without you. We close 2025 proud of what we’ve accomplished together and ready to take on the work ahead.

Happy holidays! Shop local, and enjoy all that our city has to offer during this season of festivities, music, reflection, and gratitude.

Deputy Mayor Nina Albert