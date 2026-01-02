Winter Wellness in 2026

Following a difficult and often draining year for many, and as rates of reported depression continue to remain at historic highs, the additional complication of short days and bad weather have negative effects on so many, leading to decreased energy, disrupted sleep, dampened and even depressed moods. You may have experienced this and brushed it off as a bad day or week, but we feel it is important, more than ever, to be preventative and change up your routine with proven methods of improving mood and energy. Below, we will be re-exploring some big methods of taking care of yourself in the cold months to come.

Staying active each day can make a meaningful difference. Aim for activities such as thirty minutes to an of walking on better weather days, 30 minutes of light aerobic exercise, or a strength-based bodyweight routine to help counter the fatigue that can come from spending more time indoors. On sunny days, consider bundling up and spending a short time outside to soak up natural light for a short amount of time despite the cold. Additionally, incorporating simple, short movement breaks indoors, such as five minutes of stretching or yoga can be beneficial. We also encourage you to explore the following options:

Another form of self-care is active, mindful rest. Indoor warmth and light alone are known to help alleviate stress and anger. Schedule time to rest on the couch with a warm blanket or robe, enjoy a filling meal, a hot beverage, taking time to actively enjoy these small comforts can make a world of difference. On gloomy days when heading outdoors feels especially difficult, many people turn to sun lamps to help simulate the effects of natural daylight. Several reputable options are reviewed in this regularly updated list. In addition, taking up a new hobby or working on an indoor project, whether it’s as simple as journaling for five minutes a day or as involved as learning a new creative skill, can provide a sense of purpose and ease feelings of restlessness. We’d also encourage you to consider exploring mindful breathing and meditation, there are free guides and videos available through YouTube, or consider this list of preferred meditation apps from the New York Times.

Finally, people benefit strongly from spending time with trusted friends and family. Many people who experience periods of low energy from the weather and otherwise find it especially difficult to leave the house or socialize with the limited free time they have. While this can feel challenging, gently pushing past that initial resistance can be so beneficial. Plans don’t have to be elaborate, something as simple as sharing a meal or taking a walk together can make a difference, and having a shared activity often enhances the experience and helps create meaningful memories. Boston offers a wide range of interesting free and paid activities to do in the City, which can help provide this social opportunity.

While everyone benefits from actively managing their well-being in the ways suggested above, those feelings of low energy, poor sleep and appetite, or anger can become severe enough for some to cause pain and make it difficult to make these changes or attain these goals. These feelings can mimic depression, and exist for some as a clinical condition: Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). If these feelings interfere with your quality of home life, work life, your relationships or health, we encourage you to seek professional help. Therapeutic approaches such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) have helped to treat SAD for many others through identifying harmful thought patterns and helping them plan for change.

We recommend consulting with your primary care provider who can also help identify underlying medical conditions that might contribute to feelings of seasonal depression and otherwise.

We also recommend consulting with us at the City of Boston Employee Assistance Program if you are looking for a place to start your journey. We are a free resource for city employees, their immediate family members, and retirees, offering short-term counseling as well as referrals to longer-term CBT therapists and other community resources. Our expansive resource list also includes information about in person and online support communities.

More recommendations and ideas for treating Seasonal Affective Disorder can be found in this helpful article .

From all of us at the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), we wish you a safe and healthy start to 2026.