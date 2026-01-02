Traffic Advisory for January 2, 2026

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

Mayor Wu Inauguration Reception – Monday, January 5, 2026

An Inauguration Reception for Mayor Wu will be taking place on Monday, January 5, 2026 at the Boston Public Library Main Branch. The event will require certain temporary parking restrictions to be in place for logistical and public safety reasons.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday on the following street(s):

Blagden Street - Both sides from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street

Boylston Street - Both sides from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street excluding any HP parking

Exeter Street - West side (odd side, BPL side), from Boylston Street to Blagden Street

FENWAY

Mayor Wu Inauguration – Monday, January 5, 2026

The Inauguration Ceremony for Mayor Wu will be taking place on Monday, January 5, 2026 at Boston Symphony Hall. The event will draw numerous media outlets and most likely a capacity crowd for the venue which will require certain temporary parking restrictions to be in place.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Monday on the following street(s):

Huntington Avenue - North side (odd side, Symphony Hall side), from Massachusetts Avenue to Gainsborough Street, including all of the parking meter poles

Huntington Avenue - South side (even side), from Gainsborough Street to Massachusetts Avenue, including all of the parking meter poles and any loading zones, excluding the construction zone.

Massachusetts Avenue - West side (odd side), from Haviland Street to Westland Avenue

St Botolph Street - North side (odd side, opposite Matthews Arena), from Massachusetts Avenue heading towards Gainsborough Street excluding any No Stopping (T-23) areas.

St Stephen Street - South side (even side), from Massachusetts Avenue to Gainsborough Street

Gainsborough Street - Both sides, on the parking meters only from Huntington Avenue to St Stephen Street. Additionally, the Northeast side (odd side) from the MBTA property for the Orange Line, to St. Botolph Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.