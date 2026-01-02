OTR Organizational Announcement: New CEO Introduction

Oscar Torres has been appointed President and CEO of OTR Engineered Solutions

ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OTR Engineered Solutions (OTR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Oscar Torres as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026.Oscar brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience in private equity–backed organizations, with deep expertise in the aerospace aftermarket. He spent the majority of his career at Kellstrom Aerospace, a global distributor and technical services provider, where he advanced through senior leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Executive Officer.During his tenure at Kellstrom, Oscar led initiatives that strengthened operational performance and drove sustainable growth for the company and its business partners. He played a key role in multiple strategic acquisitions and divestitures and helped position the company as a leading global supply-chain solutions provider serving airlines, OEMs, MROs, and aircraft lessors worldwide.“Oscar’s proven leadership, collaborative approach, and deep industry knowledge make him exceptionally well suited to lead OTR into its next phase of growth,” said Hector Ramirez, Interim President of OTR. “We are excited to welcome him and are confident in the value he will bring to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.”Oscar is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Accounting from Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Miami.OTR looks forward to continuing to deliver high-quality solutions and exceptional service under Oscar’s leadership.OTR Engineered Solutions is a market-leading global enterprise specializing in off-the-road tire, wheel, and track solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarkets. Known for being an innovator in multiple off-the-road applications, OTR differentiates itself by providing value-added services such as warehousing, tire mounting, and sequencing, among other things. The firm has long established strategic partnerships with OEMs covering Construction, Lawn & Garden, Powersports, Agriculture, Forestry, Mining, Material Handling, and Specialty Vehicle markets. OTR’s infrastructure comprises 30+ facilities and warehouse locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia, serving customers globally.For more information about OTR, visit www.otrwheel.com

