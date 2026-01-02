Roehl Recognized with Wisconsin Vets Ready Gold Award

2025 Vets Ready Employer Gold Award logo Roehl Transport Logo

Roehl Transport was recently honored as a 2025 Vets Ready Employer with a gold certificate by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD).

Roehl Transport is built on values. Our programs for military members and veterans support our values of Doing the Right Thing, Innovation, Unity in Diversity and Delivering Success.” — Tim Norlin

MARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roehl Transport was recently honored as a 2025 Vets Ready Employer by the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD). Roehl was awarded a gold certificate in the Large Employer category.The designation recognizes Wisconsin employers who employ and retain veterans through their hiring initiatives, employee support services and community involvement. Twenty-five Wisconsin employers were recognized across three categories this year. This is the first time Roehl has received this award.To be honored, companies are rated based on criteria including support for veterans in the workplace, such as available resources, training and work environment; hiring practices to prioritize veteran hires; and efforts to connect to the wider veteran community, including military families, service members and veterans.The state of Wisconsin notes that barriers to employment exist in many forms for U.S. veterans, with underemployment being the most common. DWD and its Office of Veteran Employment Services (OVES) created the Vet's Ready program in 2020 to recognize employers who go above and beyond for veterans.“Our founder, Everett Roehl, served in the US Army and Roehl Transport is built on values. Our programs for military members and veterans support our values of Doing the Right Thing, Innovation, Unity in Diversity and Delivering Success,” shared Tim Norlin, Roehl’s VP of Driver Employment.Roehl has repeatedly been named a Military Friendly Employer by the publishers of GI Jobs magazine, and the company recognizes teammates who are military veterans through the Roehl Honor ProgramFor those who are new to the trucking industry, Roehl offers on-the-job CDL training and a two-year Apprenticeship Program that is approved by the Department of Labor and the Department of Veterans Affairs. The company also nominates new drivers who are military veterans to the Transition Trucking: Driving to Excellence Award, a national competition that celebrates those who have successfully transitioned into truck driving careers. Four Roehl drivers have made it to the semi-finalist, and two drivers have been named the overall winner of that award, including most recently Charles Jones Jr. on December 12, 2025.Around that same time, Roehl once again donated services to support Wreaths Across America by hauling loads of wreaths to cemeteries across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery, to be placed on the graves of our deceased veterans.In addition, Roehl supports teammates in the National Guard and Reserves through the company’s participation in the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program (ESGR), which was recently renewed at a signing ceremony in the Pentagon.About Vets Ready Employer InitiativeThe Vets Ready Employer Initiative encourages employers to build a support system within their workplace, hire and retain more veterans, and connect to veterans in the community and their families. Additional details about the Vets Ready Employer Initiative and how to apply are available online.About Roehl TransportRoehl Transport is Wisconsin-based trucking company with locations across the United States. Roehl offers transportation services to move truckload freight with solutions that range from refrigerated and dry van to flatbed, curtainside, specialized and dedicated operations. Roehl also provides truck driving jobs, including on-the-job CDL training, for drivers who are looking for a long-lasting career with a forward-thinking, driver-oriented company that is built on values. Learn more at www.Roehl.Jobs

