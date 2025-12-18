Charles Jones, a military veteran & Roehl Transport truck driver, has won the prestigious Transition Trucking Award

Charles Jones with Kenworth Truck Tim Norlin (VP of Driver Recruiting), Charles Jones & CEO Rick Roehl Roehl Transport Logo

The award was presented by the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program, Kenworth, and FASTPORT at a ceremony held in Washington D.C.

MARSHFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charles Jones, Jr., a military veteran & Roehl Transport truck driver, has won the prestigious Transition Trucking: Driving to Excellence Award, presented by the U.S Chamber of Commerce Foundation's Hiring Our Heroes Program (HOH), Kenworth, and FASTPORT at a ceremony held in Washington D.C. on December 12, 2025.The annual award celebrates America’s top military rookie driver. Charles served our country in the United States Army, and after retiring, he attended Georgia Driving Academy, where he obtained his CDL. He then joined Roehl Transport through Roehl's Safety & Job Skills Training Program . He is now a truck driver in Roehl's Van 7/4-7/3 HOMEtime PLUS Fleet The Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award campaign began in 2016, and it’s part of an overall effort to inspire the hiring of more veterans, national guard members, and reservists into the trucking industry.Now, as the overall winner, Charles also takes possession of a Kenworth T-680 truck, which he’ll use to further his career as a small business owner, partnering with Roehl.Roehl has a long history of supporting military veterans, and Charles is the second Roehl driver to win the Transition Trucking:& Driving for Excellence. Earlier this year, Roehl earned the 2026 Military Friendly® Employer Top 10 designation from the publishers of GI Jobs magazine and the Wisconsin Vet Ready Award, and the company supports teammates in the National Guard and Reserves through the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program (ESGR). Roehl Transport also offers recognition to teammates through the Roehl Honor Program, and the company has again donated services to support Wreaths Across America by hauling loads of wreaths to cemeteries across the country, including Arlington National Cemetery, to be placed on the graves of our deceased veterans.To learn more about Roehl Transport, visit www.Roehl.Jobs

