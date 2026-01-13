Mindcore Technologies Completes HIPAA Compliance Examination for ShieldHQ

Mindcore Technologies announces HIPAA compliance for ShieldHQ, validating its ability to protect ePHI and support secure, resilient healthcare operations.

ShieldHQ’s unique combination of stealth networking and secure data enclaves offers healthcare organizations an unmatched level of security, ensuring compliance without compromising operations.” — Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindcore Technologies, a leader in managed IT services and cybersecurity, today announced the successful completion of an independent HIPAA compliance examination for its ShieldHQ platform. The examination evaluated ShieldHQ against the standards defined in the HIPAA Audit Program, validating its controls for safeguarding electronic protected health information (ePHI).ShieldHQ is Mindcore’s unified secure operations platform, purpose-built by combining two advanced technologies into one exclusive solution. It integrates military-grade stealth networking with a fortified Secure Data Enclaves architecture to fundamentally reduce attack surface while enabling secure access to sensitive systems and data.The examination confirmed that Mindcore Technologies has identified HIPAA-related risks and implemented a robust control framework designed to protect ePHI across modern, distributed environments. This achievement reinforces Mindcore’s commitment to securing clinical, operational, research, and patient data for healthcare providers, telemedicine platforms, pharmaceutical organizations, and other regulated enterprises.“Healthcare organizations need more than perimeter security and compliance checklists,” said Matt Rosenthal, CEO of Mindcore Technologies. “A critical technology that’s the foundation of the ShieldHQ solution combines stealth networking with secure data enclaves to eliminate exposure at the architectural level. By isolating sensitive systems, restricting data movement by default, and ensuring only verified users and devices can access protected resources, we deliver a secure and compliant environment. Completing this HIPAA examination validates our ability to support healthcare and life sciences organizations without increasing operational or regulatory risk.”ShieldHQ’s stealth networking layer dynamically obfuscates and segments network traffic, making communications extremely difficult to discover, intercept, or disrupt. This capability is paired with Secure Data Enclaves that isolate applications, workloads, and sensitive datasets, preventing lateral movement and unauthorized data access even in the event of credential compromise.Together, these capabilities enable organizations to enforce zero-trust access, protect regulated data, and maintain resilience without requiring wholesale replacement of existing infrastructure.As healthcare organizations modernize their environments, ShieldHQ helps address critical security and compliance challenges by:-Isolating clinical systems, research platforms, and sensitive workloads within secure data enclaves-Protecting remote care delivery, third-party access, and hybrid workforce operations-Reducing exposure to ransomware, insider threats, and OT or IoT-based attacks-Supporting secure multi-cloud, AI-assisted, and data-driven workflows-Preserving continuity of operations during outages or network degradation eventsThe successful completion of this HIPAA compliance examination underscores Mindcore Technologies’ continued investment in secure-by-design architecture, regulatory alignment, and trust for highly regulated industries.About Mindcore TechnologiesMindcore Technologies delivers preemptive cyber defense and secure operations for organizations where failure is not an option. Through ShieldHQ, Mindcore combines stealth networking and fortified Secure Data Enclaves technologies to create resilient, zero-trust environments that minimize exposure, protect critical data, and enable confident growth. By architecting security at the foundation, Mindcore helps organizations transform compliance and protection into a lasting operational advantage.

