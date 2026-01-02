Why you should buy your 2026 hunting/fishing license now, not later

There’s a whole history to these deep-water creatures — which is highly worth the read — but the burbot are not your average sportfish. When you hit up your buddy to fish the Kootenai River in mid-winter, you might get a resounding “no” before you can even put a period on your sentence. But the moment you tell them there’s a freshwater member of the cod family that tastes like lobster living down there, get ready for their tune to change.

Hunting predators

Mountain lion and wolf hunting seasons are open during winter depending on location. Be sure to check out the big game hunting seasons and rules before heading out. Many hunters also enjoy the challenges of predator hunting during winter, and coyote pelts are in prime condition.

Get it all (almost) with a Sportsman's Package

If you’re someone that likes to have their bases covered, then the resident Sportsman’s Package option is the way to go. At only $124.25 for Price Locked buyers — or $144.60 if you’re not — you get nearly all the hunting and fishing opportunities Idaho has to offer on one consolidated ticket.

The Sportsman's Package includes a resident adult hunting and fishing license, plus tags for deer and elk (receipts are issued this early in the year and can be redeemed for tags later this summer), bear, mountain lion, wolf, turkey, salmon, and steelhead. Archery and muzzleloader are validated on the license. (You still need a migratory bird permit and federal waterfowl stamp for those species).