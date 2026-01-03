Idaho Fish and Game will move bighorn sheep from Oregon to Jacks Creek in January

As part of intensive research in recent years, which the Idaho Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation helped to fund, biologists evaluated whether habitat limitations or disease were driving the decline—conditions that may disqualify a herd from augmentation—and found neither to be limiting.

Studies indicate the area has suitable habitat to support a much larger population of bighorn sheep, and health testing of Jacks Creek sheep has found no evidence of pneumonia-causing bacteria that have caused severe die-offs in bighorn sheep populations elsewhere.

“The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation has helped fund the recent bighorn research in Jacks Creek, and we’re excited to see that research being used to bring about this herd augmentation,” said Triston Warner, Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation President. “Every cowboy knows that now and then, you need to bring in a fresh bull for your herd. This is the same thing. Hopefully, the ‘new blood’ from Oregon will revitalize this declining herd of bighorn sheep.”

Fish and Game staff have also been closely monitoring causes of death for bighorn sheep, including predation. Wildlife managers know that mountain lion predation affects the sheep population and have progressively added lion hunting opportunities over the last several season-setting cycles to address predation in the Owyhee units. That has included removing female quotas, instituting a two-lion bag limit, removing the nonresident hound-hunter quota, discounting nonresident tags, and moving to a year-round season.

Fish and Game will take additional steps to remove mountain lions that target bighorn sheep in the release areas to help ensure that the augmentation is successful.