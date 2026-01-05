Qualified IT Technical Training Schools Can Now Be Paid with 529 Savings Plans

529 Savings Plan CED Students attending class

A 529 Savings plan is operated by a state or educational institution, to make it easier to save for college and now IT Training courses.

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “This is a better choice for IT education” said Richard Rodgers, President & CEO of CED Solutions. “An IT degree could cost between $100,000 and $400,000 for a 4-year degree. A full 3-4 month IT Certification program obtaining up to 8 different IT Certifications at CED Solutions would cost less than $25,000!”Choose programs such as the Cyber Security Professional , Cyber Security Manager, Help Desk/Network Support Professional, and IT Network Professional.Most all of the Titans in the Tech Industry left college in their Sophomore or Junior year to pursue success outside of college including Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Paul Allen, Larry Ellison and many others.Over 50,000 Students Trained in IT Technical Training CED Solutions has had more than 50,000 students attend IT Technical Training over the past 25 years. CED Solutions has been working with the VA for more than 23 years, providing training through the VA’s Post 9/11 and other plans. All of CED Solutions instructors have taught for more than 18 years. Live online 5-day courses for full Certification are held every month. The Certification exams for each course is included. Students may re-attend the course at no charge.What is a 529 plan?A plan operated by a state or educational institution, with tax advantages and potentially other incentives to make it easier to save for college and other post-secondary training, or for tuition in connection with enrollment or attendance at an elementary or secondary public, private, or religious school for a designated beneficiary, such as a child or grandchild.Main Advantage of a Typical 529 PlanThanks to new language in the H.R. 1 budget reconciliation bill recently signed into law, 529 savings plans can now serve as a tool for new avenues of professional development. The updated rules open 529 funds to pay for eligible credential programs and nondegree training—and almost needless to say, that’s a major boon for tech pros who want to boost their skills.If you’re a software engineer, IT help desk technician, or other tech specialist, the opportunity is clear: you now have a tax-advantaged method to fund the certifications and skills needed to advance your career.Bottom LineThe 529 savings plan —long viewed as a way for parents to pay for their kids’ college tuition more efficiently—is now an even stronger way for people to fund all kinds of upskilling and training, including certifications and non-degree training programs. It’s a game-changer for tech pros… and for companies, it’s a powerful tool in the competition for talent.Most of the IT Technical Courses and Certifications are now eligible to be paid by 529 savings plans. Select your program and contact your plan to enroll your student and use this new benefit.For more information: https://www.cedsolutions.com/529-plan (800) 611-1840 info@cedsolutions.com

