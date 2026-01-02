Three Special Elections Scheduled for February 3, 2026

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a special election to fill the vacancies in the 47th and 61st Senate Districts, and the 36th Assembly District will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The vacancies were created by the resignations of former State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, former State Senator Sean Ryan and former Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, respectively. Governor Hochul issued the proclamation on January 2 pursuant to the Public Officers Law.

“These State Legislators represented their communities with distinction in Albany, and we wish them well in their next chapters,” Governor Hochul said. “To ensure constituents of these districts are represented in the State Legislature, there will be a special election on February 3, 2026 to fill the vacancies. I look forward to working with their successors and working on the issues that matter to New Yorkers.”