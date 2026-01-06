Crime Continues to Fall in New York City

The following data were compiled by the New York City Police Department as of December 31, 2025.

Record-Lows for Shooting Incidents and Victims, Shattering Previous Records

In 2025, New York City recorded 688 shooting incidents, shattering the previous record low set in 2018 by 10 percent with 66 fewer shootings (688 vs. 754). Compared to 2024, shooting incidents declined 24 percent, a staggering 216 fewer shootings (688 vs. 904). In the fourth quarter of 2025, shooting incidents decreased 36 percent (134 vs. 211) compared to the same period last year. In December, there were only 35 shooting incidents citywide — the fewest shootings ever recorded in any single month in New York City history.

For comparison, Chicago – a city of roughly 3 million people — recorded more than 1,400 shooting incidents last year, more than double New York City’s total, despite having roughly one-third of the population. Philadelphia — less than one-fifth of the size of New York City, with 1.5 million people — recorded more than 825 shooting incidents in 2025.

The number of people shot in New York City also fell 5 percent to a historic low in 2025 with 856 shooting victims citywide, compared to the previous low of 897 reported in 2018. Compared to 2024, shooting victims declined by 22 percent, a stunning 247 fewer people shot (856 vs. 1,103). In the fourth quarter, the number of shooting victims fell by more than 34 percent (161 vs. 246), with December experiencing the lowest victim total ever recorded.

The historic decline reflected a citywide effort, with reductions across all five boroughs in 2025 and Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island each recording the lowest number of shooting incidents in their history. Shooting incidents declined by 38 percent in Manhattan, 26.7 percent in Staten Island, 25.4 percent in the Bronx, 24.4 percent in Queens, and 15 percent in Brooklyn.

The NYPD’s work to remove guns from the streets and take down the most dangerous gangs also helped achieve historic lows in shootings. Last year, officers seized more than 5,293 illegal guns and NYPD detectives carried out 70 gang-related takedowns, getting the most dangerous criminals off the streets and out of our communities.

Reductions in Major Crime Across All Five Boroughs

In addition to addressing gun violence, the NYPD successfully drove down major crime by implementing a data-driven, precision policing strategy that resulted in consistent declines throughout the entire year. The Department deployed an unprecedented number of officers assigned to nightly foot posts to areas with high crime across precincts, public housing, and the subway system. This targeted strategy led to a three percent decline in major crime in 2025 (121,542 vs. 125,026).