Keeping New Yorkers Safe: Governor Hochul Announces Nation-Leading Proposals to Crack Down on 3D-Printed Guns and Other Illegal Firearms

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, "Ghost guns and pistol converters have no place on our streets or in our Capital Region communities—they are dangerous, untraceable, and all too often, incredibly easy to make and acquire. By banning the use of 3-D printers to create Ghost Guns and prohibiting the use of pistol converters, we are once again positioning New York State to take strong and nation-leading action to protect our communities and neighbors from the scourge of gun violence. New York has some of the strongest gun laws on the books and has historically and continuously led the nation in the fight against gun violence, combining strong protections with significant investments in community-based solutions that disrupt cycles of violence. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and my legislative partners in the State Legislature for our work in continuing to crack down on the use of ghost guns, and other accessories that have no other purpose but to unleash the maximum amount of damage in our communities in the shortest amount of time."

Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal said, "The proliferation of untraceable firearms has allowed gun violence to fester, complicating the efforts of law enforcement agencies in getting these dangerous and illegal weapons off our streets. In 2021, my legislation banning the sale and possession of ghost guns became law and I am proud that Governor Hochul will be including other legislation I sponsor to crack down on 3-D printed guns in her 2026-27 state budget proposal. People should not have the ability to build weapons of war from their couch, and my legislation will prevent criminals from getting their hands on 3-D printed gun parts and the files used to create them."

Assemblymember John T. McDonald III, RPh said, “3D-printed ghost guns have no place in our society. While individuals have the right to own firearms, it is critical for a safe and civil society that everyone follows the law to ensure firearms are used responsibly. Governor Hochul’s proposal is a necessary and commonsense safety check that will build on proven efforts like GIVE and help continue improving public safety in our communities.”

Assemblymember Gabriella A. Romero said, “I care deeply about addressing gun violence, and these proposals take a top-to-bottom approach to ensuring there are no gaps in our laws that leave New Yorkers vulnerable to gun violence - especially when it comes to ghost guns and illegal modifications. We need to use every tool in our toolbox to keep our communities safe, and New York is once again leading the way with legislation that protects people. Strong, thoughtful action that prioritizes public safety will help ensure the safety of my constituents in the 109th Assembly District and New Yorkers throughout the state. I look forward to working with the Governor and my colleagues in the legislature to advance creative solutions that not only stop illegal guns, but also address the root causes of gun violence.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solages said, "Machine guns are weapons of war with no place in our neighborhoods. While New York has long prohibited these rapid-fire weapons, 'Glock switches' have created a deadly shortcut to mass tragedy. We cannot allow design flaws to turn our streets into battlefields. I am proud to sponsor this legislation, and I thank Governor Hochul for making this life-saving measure a top priority in her State of the State.”

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “We are ecstatic that New York is taking decisive action to stop the rise of 3D-printed and addressing modifying guns into illegal machine firearms before they cost more lives. These proposals close dangerous loopholes, hold manufacturers accountable, and ensure law enforcement has the tools needed to keep our communities safe. As the Co-Chair of the NYS BPHA Subcommittee on Anti-Gun Violence along with my colleagues, advocates, non-profits cure violence and CMS groups we have remained committed to supporting fellow leaders and communities with resources to address this ongoing public health crisis through state assembly legislation, the creation of the NYS Office of Gun Violence Protection, and providing thousands in more funding to victims of gun violence through the NYS Office of Victim Services.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said: "I am elated that Governor Hochul will champion this necessary and life-saving gun safety legislative effort this year. As a State Senator, I was proud to pass the Jose Webster Untraceable Firearms Act alongside Assemblymember Linda Rosenthal to ban the possession and distribution of ghost guns. With Governor Hochul and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins' leadership, the Act allowed the NYPD to remove thousands of ghost guns from our streets, including 438 in 2024. However, with the rising popularity of 3D printers, more action is needed to combat illegal ghost gun manufacturing. I look forward to continuing to wholeheartedly support Governor Hochul in these efforts in my new position as Manhattan Borough President."