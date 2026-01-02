Snowmobile Crash in Stratford

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G, Superchi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

January 2, 2026



Stratford, NH – On Friday, December 31, 2025, at approximately 4:18 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of a snowmobile crash with injury on the West Side Road Trail in Stratford. EMS personnel from Groveton and Stratford responded to the scene of the crash. The closest responding Conservation Officer was on snowmobile patrol in Dixville at the time of the crash, and due to the extended response time, met the victim at the hospital.

The operator of the snowmobile was identified as Jennifer Jasinski, 31, of Pelham, NH. An investigation determined that Jasinski was operating a rental snowmobile on the West Side Road Trail when she lost control while navigating a right-hand turn going downhill. Jasinski went off the trail and struck a tree and was subsequently ejected over an embankment. She ultimately suffered an unknown lower leg injury. Shortly after the crash, another rider passed by and called 911 to report the crash. Jasinski was evacuated from the scene by EMS personnel and transported to Weeks Hospital in Lancaster for treatment.

After an initial investigation it was determined that inexperience was the leading factor in this crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always operate within their limits and be aware of early season conditions.