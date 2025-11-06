Wekiva Island offers holiday cabana pop-up during Winter Wonderland

North Pole Nook surrounds guests with décor, cozy treats for wintery escape

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s no need to leave the Sunshine State for a taste of holiday cheer this season. Wekiva Island is offering guests their own slice of festive fun with its new North Pole Nook.The Seminole County attraction is transforming one of its cabanas, VIP, into an absolute explosion of holiday cheer. Visitors can reserve the space for the day for their own holiday hang out.The North Pole Nook features:-A 12x24 cabana with room for 25 guests completely covered in holiday décor, including three couches, cozy throw blankets, festive pillows and multiple Christmas trees-A fire pit and chairs, plus s’mores kits and supplies-A beverage bar with Barnie’s Coffee for the adults and hot cocoa for kids of all ages, including fun add-ins-A beverage fridge for non-alcoholic drinks, including six water bottles-A gas grill and summer kitchen to cook up a holiday feast (for those who don’t want to order eats from the onsite food truck, Without a Paddle Café)Of course, the cabana also puts guests on a sandy beach looking over the canal to the Wekiva River. Guests can rent canoes, kayaks or paddleboards to explore before heading back to the North Pole Nook.Guests can also enjoy Wekiva Island’s holiday tradition, Winter Wonderland. They’ll be dazzled by thousands of sparkling lights, the Christmas Tree Forest, and daily “snow” flurries, all adding to the feeling of escape to the North Pole. There are also regular events and chances to explore Santa’s Workshop.The North Pole Nook is available to rent from Nov. 21 to Dec. 31 with rates starting at $575.For those with larger parties, rental at the adjacent Canoe Cabana is available, as are corporate rentals for larger parties.To book, visit https://wekivaisland.com/product/north-pole-nook/ For more information about Winter Wonderland, visit https://wekivaisland.com/winter-wonderland-2025 /.About Wekiva IslandLocated on the beautiful Wekiva River, Wekiva Island offers visitors the chance to experience the real Florida. The natural attraction features more than 2,000 square feet of entertainment along the riverfront, including activities from canoeing, kayaking and paddle boarding to volleyball and cornhole. Wekiva Island hosts regular monthly events. The Tooting Otter bar offers a selection of craft beer and wine, and Without a Paddle Café serves up a full menu, including for special events. Guests can also purchase gifts or souvenirs at the General Store. In addition, Wekiva Island features a unique art gallery that showcases natural works from around the world, as well as offers classes, events and more. Corporate meeting space, event venues and private cabana rentals are available at Wekiva Island. Sustainability and a passion for the environment is at the heart of the organization’s mission. Wekiva Island is located at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood, Florida. For more information, visit wekivaisland.com or call 407-862-1500.

