Enactment of Municipal Act Charges By-laws for Better Homes Hamilton Program

Review a Draft of the proposed By-law(PDF, 473.86 KB)

Members of the public who are interested in appearing before the General Issues Committee on January 14, 2026, either virtually, in person or by video submission are required to submit a Request to Speak before a Committee of Council.

Deadlines:

Requests to appear virtually or in person will be accepted up to 12:00 noon on January 13, 2026. Delegates will be heard in the order that they are received. Note: Video submissions must be received no later than 12:00 noon on January 12, 2026.

Delegates will be limited to presentation time of 5 minutes.

Written Submissions will be accepted by email, mail or fax and must be received no later than 12:00 noon on January 13, 2026, for inclusion on the January 14, 2026 General Issues Committee agenda.

Please send written submissions to:

Office of the City Clerk

1st Floor, 71 Main Street West, Hamilton, Ontario L8P 4Y5

Fax to 905-546-2095

Email [email protected]

As of the printing of this Public Notice, the schedule for meetings of City Council, with respect to the Enactment of the above noted Municipal Act Charges By-Law, is as follows:

Targeted By-Law Approval (Council Meeting) January 21, 2026

View agendas for all meetings

Please be advised that additional meetings may be added to the schedule at any time, or existing meetings may be cancelled or rescheduled. In addition, meeting agendas are frequently subject to change. As such, you are advised to confirm and obtain additional information with respect to all meetings by regularly checking the City’s website.

This public notice is provided in accordance with City of Hamilton By-law No. 07-351, the Provision of Public Notice.