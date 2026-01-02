Temporary closures to enhance safety on the Keddy Access Trail

HAMILTON –The City of Hamilton is advising residents of temporary trail closures on the Keddy Access Trail from Monday, January 5 to Friday, January 23, 2026 (weekday closures only), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These improvements are part of the City’s ongoing efforts to invest in infrastructure, enhance roadway safety and maintain critical access routes for all users.

Keddy trail between Arkledun Avenue and West 5th Street: The trail will be closed from Monday, January 5 to Wednesday, January 7, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Keddy trail between St. Joseph’s Drive and Keddy Trail and Keddy Trail between Hunter Street East and Arkledun Avenue: The trail will be closed from January 8 to January 23, 2026 (weekday closures only), from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



We understand that trail closures can be disruptive and we appreciate your patience as we work to deliver long-term benefits to Hamilton’s streets, trails and neighbourhoods. During the maintenance period, residents are encouraged to use the free HSR Mountain Climber program as an alternative option.

Residents are encouraged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and take extra caution in construction zones.

Together, we’re building a safer, more connected Hamilton.