Injured Hiker on Black Mountain

January 2, 2026



Haverhill, NH – Shortly after 1:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of an injured hiker on the Chippewa Trail on Black Mountain in Haverhill, NH. The hiker, identified as Hillary Reid, 46, of Acton, MA, had been hiking with her partner when she slipped and fell on the icy rocks, sustaining an injury. After attempting to continue with her injury, the pair placed a phone call for help.

After speaking with Reid and her partner, Conservation Officers and volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team began a response up the trail with equipment and personnel. After reaching Reid, rescuers transported her down a section of steep, icy, and rough terrain back to the trailhead. She was then transported to Cottage Hospital in Woodsville, NH, for further treatment and evaluation. The couple were experienced, well-equipped hikers for the terrain, conditions, and the hike that they had planned for the day.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.