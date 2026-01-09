Scalo drives global expansion through new high-tech client partnerships

Scalo logo Scalo team members

Leading software development partner secures major contracts, reinforcing market position amid industry headwinds.

The software services market remains complex, but the ability to deploy senior engineering talent in high-impact domains continues to create long-term opportunities” — Łukasz Pol, Head of Business Development, Scalo

WROCLAW, POLAND, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a leading software development partner, announces two significant collaborations that expand its presence in commercial insurance technology and sustainable cloud infrastructure - two sectors experiencing rapid growth.Transforming commercial insurance risk managementScalo has partnered with a global technology provider whose advanced risk pricing platform serves dozens of major commercial insurers worldwide. The collaboration will accelerate the development of next-generation underwriting and risk management capabilities, powered by analytics, automation, and artificial intelligence.Scalo's backend engineering teams will enhance the platform's scalability, performance, and integration architecture, enabling insurance underwriters to process complex portfolios with greater speed and accuracy. As commercial insurance faces mounting pressure from climate-related risks and market volatility, these technological advances will help carriers respond more dynamically to emerging challenges.Pioneering sustainable data infrastructureIn another strategic move, Scalo has partnered with a European leader in sustainable cloud infrastructure and data-center solutions to architect a next-generation Data Lakehouse platform. This infrastructure will enable enterprise clients to consolidate massive datasets, streamline big data processing, and deploy advanced analytics and AI capabilities at scale.The project will utilize a robust technology stack. Scalo is deploying cross-functional teams of data engineers, DevOps specialists, and quality assurance experts to deliver a platform designed for both performance and environmental sustainability - a critical consideration as European enterprises face increasing regulatory pressure to reduce their digital carbon footprint.Leadership perspective"These partnerships confirm what we see every day: advancements in data capabilities are unlocking transformative potential," said Jakub Stadnik, Head of Delivery at Scalo. "We're working with leaders who are pushing the boundaries of how organizations harness, process, and derive value from data. This positions Scalo at the forefront of meaningful innovation in the data space.""The software services market remains complex, but the ability to deploy senior engineering talent in high-impact domains continues to create long-term opportunities," said Łukasz Pol, Scalo's Head of Business Development. "We're partnering with organizations that are redefining how technology, powered by exceptional engineering capability, drives value - whether through AI-powered platforms or sustainable cloud ecosystems."Strengthening industry positionThese partnerships highlight Scalo’s ability to deliver high-impact solutions for multinational clients in sectors undergoing rapid digital transformation. The company's expanding multinational client portfolio reflects growing demand for specialized engineering capabilities that bridge enterprise complexity and emerging technologies. By expanding its service portfolio and engaging in projects that shape the future of data-driven decision-making, Scalo continues to demonstrate stable growth and resilience despite broader software market headwinds.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses to innovate and scale. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation. For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.