Scalo reports 15% revenue growth and strategic global expansion in 2025

Leading software solutions provider achieves strong financial performance and team expansion, positioning itself for ambitious growth in 2026

We started 2025 with a clear goal and real focus. Our results prove what’s possible when you combine that with great teamwork.” — Grzegorz Witkowski, Head of Marketing, Scalo

WROCLAW, POLAND, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scalo, a premier provider of digital solutions across multiple industries, announced exceptional results for 2025, highlighted by robust revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and expanded global reach.2025 performance highlights• 15% revenue growth company-wide, demonstrating the sustained value delivered to clients• 20% global team expansion, including a 21% increase in Poland-based talent, supporting long-term scalability• New long-term partnerships across Poland, DACH, the UK, and the Middle East, strengthening Scalo's international footprint"We started 2025 with a clear goal and real focus," said Grzegorz Witkowski, Head of Marketing at Scalo. "Our results prove what’s possible when you combine that with great teamwork. Our clients are seeing the difference, and we’re just getting started."Strategic expansion and industry engagementIn 2025, the company deepened its expertise across high-growth sectors, including Banking & Fintech Renewable Energy , E-Mobility, and SaaS, delivering transformative digital solutions tailored to each industry's evolving needs.A key milestone was the opening of Scalo's Gdańsk branch, bringing dedicated local expertise to northern Poland and reinforcing the company's commitment to accessible, collaborative client relationships across the region.Beyond client delivery, Scalo actively championed Polish software innovation on the global stage throughout 2025. The company participated in prominent international conferences and industry events, such as Viva Technology and Web Summit Vancouver. Scalo experts also regularly contributed thought leadership to leading industry publications. This commitment reflects Scalo's dedication to advancing the broader tech community while elevating Poland's position as a hub for software excellence.2026 prioritiesBuilding on this momentum, Scalo has outlined ambitious plans for 2026, including:• Implementation of new processes and methodologies to drive greater efficiency and client satisfaction• Strategic expansion of service portfolio to meet evolving client needs• Deepening relationships focused on mutual growth and long-term successSeveral initiatives are already in motion, establishing a strong foundation for continued innovation and market leadership.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering tailored solutions that empower businesses to innovate and scale. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in software development, system modernization, data management, and team augmentation . For more information, visit www.scalosoft.com

