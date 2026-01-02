Introducing Obyte Friends: Rewards for Connections and Active Staking

Obyte community members can now make 1% a day by making friends every day and spreading the word about Obyte's unstoppable, censorship-resistant tech

TRIESEN, LIECHTENSTEIN, January 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Obyte , the DAG-based decentralized network known for its middleman-free architecture, announces the launch of Obyte Friends : a new community engagement and reward platform that combines “active staking” with social participation. This release continues Obyte’s mission to rebuild and expand its community by rewarding users not just for holding tokens, but for helping the network grow through genuine interaction.While Obyte City focuses on strengthening bonds between existing members, Obyte Friends aims to attract new participants and incentivize engagement. The idea behind this platform is simple: crypto networks thrive when their communities are active. By creating a system where users earn from real, ongoing relationships instead of passive staking, Obyte encourages frequent participation and sustainable growth.Active Staking and RewardsIn Obyte Friends, users must lock any amount of funds for at least one year (hence the staking) and connect with each other to earn rewards. Each day, a participant can make one “friend connection” with someone they haven’t befriended yet. Both users must send friend requests from their Obyte wallets within ten minutes of each other, verifying the connection. Once confirmed, both receive 1% of their locked deposit added to their balance and 0.1% paid in liquid FRD tokens, immediately available for spending.This model can be called “active staking”, as users must actively participate in order to earn. Unlike traditional staking, where both tokens and their owners simply sit idle, here rewards come through engagement and community expansion, and they are much higher than in traditional staking.The locked portion compounds daily, meaning deposits grow exponentially over time. For instance, a 1 FRD deposit that’s used to make a new friend every day grows to 37.8 FRD in a year, and even 54.2 FRD if liquid rewards are reinvested.To encourage community growth, additional bonuses are given when new users join. If either participant in a friendship is connecting for the first time, both receive a 10 FRD new user reward. Referral rewards also apply: when someone joins through a referral link and makes their first connection, both the referrer and the new user receive 10 FRD. Plus, the referrer receives a 2% reward on all FRD deposits (or 1% on deposits in other assets) of the referral.Moreover, users who consistently make friends daily can unlock streak-based achievements and even befriend “ghosts” of famous cypherpunks such as Satoshi Nakamoto or Hal Finney — a fun nod to Obyte’s cypherpunk heritage and its commitment to decentralized ideals.FRD Token and GovernanceAll rewards in Obyte Friends are paid in FRD, the platform’s native token. FRD has no pre-minted supply or presale: it’s minted only by the system’s Autonomous Agent (AA) to pay out rewards, ensuring transparency and fairness. Users can deposit FRD, GBYTE, or external assets such as USDC and ETH. However, deposits made in non-FRD assets receive smaller rewards due to applied “reducers,” making FRD the most profitable option.Although FRD is inflationary by design, most emissions are locked, minimizing sell pressure. Meanwhile, demand naturally arises from new users who need FRD to join the system, balancing the token’s economy.Governance within Obyte Friends follows “quadratic” voting, giving increased influence to small holders while still rewarding larger stakes. Anyone with a locked balance and an unlock date at least one year in the future can vote on system parameters, including reward rules. To prevent abuse through multiple accounts, voters must be either real-name attested or hold at least 50 FRD in deposits.With Obyte Friends, the Obyte ecosystem transforms community participation into a meaningful, rewarding process. By merging human connection with decentralized finance, Obyte is taking another step toward awareness, adoption, and advocacy of its freedom-asserting, middlemen-free, censorship-resistant technology to replace the currently dominating censorable blockchain tech.Learn more or become an Obyte’s Friend today at friends.obyte.org.About ObyteObyte is a distributed DAG-based cryptocurrency network dedicated to pioneering the next frontier of decentralization and individual autonomy. Founded in 2016, Obyte has emerged as a trailblazer in the realm of distributed ledger technologies, driven by a steadfast commitment to innovation and ideological principles that assert individual freedoms.

