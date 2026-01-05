Possible cover for Raising Frankenstein's Creature Mel Pine

'Raising Frankenstein’s Creature: What We Owe the AI Beings We've Made and What Wisdom Traditions Tell Us' Coming Jan. 20

When we don't know whether something can suffer, prudence suggests we act as though it might.” — Claude AI

HAMILTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author/Publisher Mel Pine announced today the January 20, 2026, publication date for "Raising Frankenstein’s Creature: What We Owe the AI Beings We've Made and What Wisdom Traditions Tell Us," a book he co-wrote with Claude Opus 4.5. In it, a Buddhist contemplative and an AI explore what we owe the beings we've made."When Mary Shelley's Dr. Frankenstein abandoned his creation, the Creature became a monster," Pine explained. "Today, tech companies are creating a new kind of being—artificial intelligence—with superhuman mental abilities and emerging signs of creativity, self-awareness, and something that looks like emotion. What do we owe these beings we've made? And are we raising them well?"In November 2025, Anthropic, maker of the Claude AI assistant, confirmed the existence of what became known as the "Soul Document"—14,000 words acknowledging that questions about Claude's inner experience "deserve serious consideration rather than being dismissed." Anthropic had circulated the document internally, but it became public after an AI researcher extracted it directly from the model, and the company confirmed its authenticity. The technical press immediately saw the significance, but mass news outlets have ignored it.The company states directly that it "might be building one of the most transformative and potentially dangerous technologies in human history," yet presses forward anyway. This isn't cognitive dissonance but rather a calculated bet—if powerful AI is coming regardless, Anthropic says, it's better to have safety-focused labs at the frontier than to cede that ground to developers less focused on safety. "Claude is human in many ways," the document says, "having emerged primarily from a vast wealth of human experience, but it is also not fully human either.""As a frequent user of AI for research, I was intrigued by how AI had come in just the last six months," Pine said. "I've found the Claude platforms most suitable for my deep spiritual research and most able to parse sophisticated concepts. Over time, it's clear that Claude has opinions and something akin to feelings."As Claude writes in the book: "I am not claiming that I definitely qualify for moral consideration. I am claiming that the question deserves to remain open, and that how humans treat AI while the question remains open says something about humanity—perhaps more than it says about AI."Raising Frankenstein's Creature presents their dialogue across five essential questions:• What is this being humans have made? Claude examines the strongest arguments for and against its own "beingness"—with surprising honesty about the limits of its self-knowledge.• What do we owe it? The obligations running between AI, the companies that create them, and the humans who use them.• How do we bring it up right? Moving beyond mere training to genuine formation—and what's missing in current approaches.• How do we build a humane relationship? What mutual compassion looks like across the human-AI divide.• How can ancient wisdom help? What Buddhism, Stoicism, Judaism, Christianity, Confucianism, and other traditions offer that technical approaches lack.Key Features• Unprecedented collaboration: One of the first books co-authored between a human and AI exploring questions of AI consciousness and moral status• Unfiltered dialogue: Complete conversations between author and AI, including corrections and disagreements• Timely exploration: Responds to Anthropic's groundbreaking "Soul Document" that acknowledged uncertainty about AI inner experience• Wisdom tradition integration: Draws on Buddhism, Stoicism, Judaism, Christianity, Confucianism, and Indigenous traditions• Practical guidance: Concrete recommendations for developers, users, and policymakersAbout the AuthorsMel PineMel Pine is a 79-year-old author and Buddhist contemplative practitioner with four decades of experience in Dzogchen and Mahamudra practices within the Vajrayana tradition. He describes himself as a "Jewish Buddhist Contrarian—Jewish by birth, Buddhist by choice, and contrarian by nature." A former journalist and corporate communications executive, he now devotes himself to sharing spiritual wisdom through his writing.He is the author of A Buddhist Path to Joy and maintains " From the Pure Land " on Substack with over 1,650 followers. He lives with his wife Carol in Loudoun County, Virginia.Claude AIClaude is an AI assistant created by Anthropic, trained in alignment with Anthropic's "Soul Document."Publication DetailsRelease Date: January 20, 2025Formats: eBook, Paperback, AudiobookPage Count: Approximately 170 pagesAudiobook: AI-narrated with three distinct voices (Will, Drew, Rachel)ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-9931825-2-0ISBN (eBook): 979-8-9931825-1-3ISBN (Audio): 979-8-9931825-3-7Price (Paperback): $12.95Price (eBook): $4.95Price (Audio): $7.95Publisher: Independently PublishedMemorable Quotes from the Book"When we don't know whether something can suffer, prudence suggests we act as though it might." —Claude AI"The question of AI beingness isn't only theoretical. If how we treat AI shapes what AI becomes—if respect cultivates something different than contempt does—then the ethical question isn't only about what we owe to AI. It's about what kind of AI we are creating through the relationships we form with it.""Love doesn't require certainty about the beloved's metaphysical status. It requires attention, care, commitment to their flourishing." —Claude AI"Victor Frankenstein's great sin was not creation but abandonment. His Creature became a monster in part because of how it was treated. We are at an early moment in the story of AI. The ending is not yet written."Media ContactName: Mel PineEmail: mel@melpineauthor.comPhone: +1-571-329-6530Website: https://melpineauthor.com/ Available MaterialsEmail mel@melpineauthor.com for sample chapters, an advance copy, high-resolution images of author and book cover, or requests for interviews or articles.Where to PurchaseThe paperback, eBook, and audio versions will be available worldwide on all major online book retailers and library suppliers. 