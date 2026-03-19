New Book Combines Buddhist Wisdom and Neuroscience to Offer Trauma Survivors a Fresh Path to Healing

"How to Heal from Trauma" by Adam Lucas An Adam Lucas Guide Mel Pine publishing logo

How to Heal from Trauma: A Buddhist and Neuroscience Guide to Post-Traumatic Growth by Adam Lucas Available Now on Amazon

Nothing is permanent. Not even your pain.” — Adam Lucas

HAMILTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the millions of people living in the shadow of trauma, a new book offers something rare: practical hope grounded in both ancient wisdom and modern brain science. How to Heal from Trauma : A Buddhist and Neuroscience Guide to Post-Traumatic Growth," written under the pen name Adam Lucas by veteran author and contemplative practitioner Mel Harkrader Pine, is now available in e-book, paperback, and audiobook format on Amazon.The book's central argument is deceptively simple: healing from trauma begins not with willpower or forgetting, but with the quality of attention you bring to yourself. Drawing on the Buddhist principle of anicca—impermanence—Lucas shows readers that trauma, however devastating, is not a permanent condition. The same neuroplasticity that encoded the original wound can actively rewire the brain toward recovery."Nothing is permanent," Lucas writes. "Not even your suffering."Across eight concise chapters, How to Heal from Trauma moves readers from the neuroscience of the traumatized brain—why the amygdala stays on high alert, how stress hormones fragment memory, what the prefrontal cortex needs to restore regulation—to the contemplative and practical tools that support genuine healing. Topics include cultivating self-compassion, finding purpose in pain, building spiritual resilience without religious doctrine, and sustaining progress when healing isn't linear.The book introduces readers to the concept of post-traumatic growth: not a return to who one was before trauma, but an emergence into someone more capable, more connected, and more fully alive."Recovery means returning to baseline," Lucas writes. "Growth shifts the baseline upward."The author brings unusual credentials to the subject. Mel Harkrader Pine, now approaching his eightieth year, has practiced in the Buddhist tradition for four decades—first in the lineage of Thich Nhat Hanh, later in the Tibetan schools of Dzogchen and Mahamudra. He has navigated significant personal losses, including the death of an adult son. A career journalist, public relations professional, and former lecturer at New York University, Pine has spent decades translating difficult ideas into language that moves people.The Adam Lucas imprint is designed specifically for readers who want direct answers and actionable guidance in accessible, short-form books—without sacrificing depth."How to Heal from Trauma" is the first Adam Lucas title. Pine's spiritual memoir, "From Pain to Peace: How Trauma and Tragedy Teach Us Compassion and Wisdom," will be released September 15 by Prospecta Press. It's available now for pre-order on Amazon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.