CE: Aligning with country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, forging new prospects for Macao

MACAU, January 1 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, stressed that the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government will continue resolutely and comprehensively to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, proactively align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan, and diligently formulate and implement the Third Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the MSAR. In doing so, the MSAR Government will live up to the expectations of President Xi Jinping and the central authorities, and the support they have shown for Macao.

Mr Sam noted that President Xi, in his 2026 New Year message to the nation on Thursday (1 January), highlighted the need unswervingly to implement the “One country, two systems” principle, and to support the Hong Kong SAR and the Macao SAR in better integrating into the overall development of the country and in maintaining their long-term prosperity and stability.

President Xi’s words conveyed his care and concern, bringing a feeling of immense warmth to the people of Macao and greatly bolstering confidence in the future of Macao society, said Mr Sam.

Also on Thursday, the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee published an article entitled “Live Up to Expectations with Outstanding Achievements, Seize the Momentum for the Journey Ahead”. The message spoke highly of the development of Hong Kong and Macao over the past year. It mentioned that the development of Hong Kong and Macao has consistently been close to President Xi’s heart, and that under the leadership and guidance of President Xi, Hong Kong and Macao have lived up to expectations and advanced in unity.

The Chief Executive stated that the MSAR Government profoundly feels President Xi’s care for Macao, keeping it firmly in mind and translating it into action.

Over the past year, uniting and leading all sectors of society, the MSAR Government has comprehensively, accurately, and resolutely implemented the “One country, two systems” principle; firmly safeguarded national sovereignty, security, and development interests; fully implemented the principle of “patriots governing Macao”; successfully formed the eighth Legislative Assembly; and completed the statutory oath-taking for all incumbent and newly-recruited public servants.

Macao has persistently focused on making breakthroughs and undertaking hard work in relation to appropriately-diversified economic development, noted Mr Sam.

In 2025, inbound visitor numbers to Macao had increased significantly, demonstrating a robust recovery in tourism and surpassing the historic peak of 2019. Macao has also pragmatically accelerated the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, with substantial growth in terms of the presence of the four new industries, Macao-funded enterprises, and the number of Macao residents living and working in the Cooperation Zone.

Also, the MSAR Government has striven to improve people's livelihoods, optimised the efficacy of governance, and comprehensively advanced the development of all undertakings in the MSAR.

Mr Sam stated that during his December duty visit to Beijing, President Xi issued important directives and put forward new requirements for the MSAR's work. President Xi's care for Macao is all-encompassing. In his New Year message, President Xi specifically mentioned his gratification at seeing the successful joint hosting by Guangdong Province, Hong Kong, and Macao – working in concert – of the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China. Such gratification fully reflected the nation's profound affection and steadfast support for Macao, its “pearl on the palm” of the country, said Mr Sam.

The Chief Executive stressed that President Xi’s aspirations provide Macao, at the outset of 2026 and in the coming period, with fundamental guidance and confidence to advance more pragmatically and proactively the city’s development.

The MSAR Government will pursue reform with determination; act with a sense of responsibility; unite all sectors of society; seize opportunities; promote appropriate economic diversification; improve people's livelihoods; proactively align with the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan; scientifically formulate and implement the Third Five-Year Development Plan of the MSAR; and strive with vigour to break new ground in Macao’s development, thereby contributing Macao’s strength to serving overall national development.