Veterans: Join MVP’s military experiences and exposures survey

Join the Million Veteran Program to take the survey today

VA’s Million Veteran Program (MVP) recently launched the Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey to learn more about the ways military experiences and toxic exposures affect health. MVP, VA’s largest research effort, is studying health conditions that matter to Veterans, including mental health, heart health, cancer, tinnitus and more. All Veterans are invited to join MVP and complete the survey.

What does the Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey ask about?

The survey asks questions about:

Your military service and deployment history.

Occupation(s) in and out of the military.

Military job tasks and deployment activities.

Exposure to toxic or hazardous substances while deployed.

Exposure to loud sounds.

Combat experiences.

Lifestyle and home exposures.

By completing this survey, you can help researchers better understand how to screen for, detect, prevent and treat health conditions associated with military experiences and exposures. This survey is for health research purposes and will not impact your disability benefits or your access to VA health care.

How do I take the Military Experiences and Toxic Exposures Survey?

All Veterans are invited to join the Million Veteran Program and take the survey.

To join MVP today, visit www.mvp.va.gov, click “Sign in” and then “Get started.”

Veterans who are already part of MVP can take the survey using the following steps: