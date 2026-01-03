RV Help Opens Platform to RVTI-Trained Technicians

Leading RV service platform welcomes graduates from the RV Technical Institute as it continues building the largest network of vetted mobile technicians

Having access to professionally-trained RV technicians across the country changes everything for owners.” — Heath Padgett, CEO and co-founder of RV Help

ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RV Help , the fastest-growing platform connecting RV owners with certified mobile service technicians, today announced it is opening its network to technicians trained through the RV Technical Institute (RVTI).The expansion comes as RV Help continues its mission to solve one of the biggest pain points in RV ownership: finding trustworthy, qualified service when and where you need it."Having access to professionally-trained RV technicians across the country changes everything for owners," said Heath Padgett, CEO and co-founder of RV Help. "Last fall, I had the opportunity to tour the RVTI facility and see firsthand the caliber of professionals coming through their program. Many of our existing service providers have attended RVTI, and we're grateful for the work they and other training schools are doing to raise the bar in this industry."A Platform Built for Modern RV OwnershipIn 2025, RV Help has served over 2 million RV owners needing service as they travel around the country. The company has built a network of more than 1,400 verified service professionals and processes over 100 daily service requests.The platform connects owners directly with mobile technicians who come to them, whether at a campground, storage facility, or their driveway."We're not just building a directory," Padgett added. "We're building the infrastructure that makes RV ownership actually work. That means investing in tools for our technicians, partnering with manufacturers on warranty solutions, and ensuring every provider on our platform meets professional standards."Free for Service ProvidersRV Help does not charge technicians to join the platform. The company is focused on connecting qualified pros with steady work while giving RV owners confidence in who shows up at their door."We believe deeply in the value of certification from training schools like NRVTA and RVTI," said Padgett. "These programs are producing the next generation of RV service professionals, and we want to be the platform that helps them build successful businesses."About RV HelpRV Help is building the largest and most trusted network of mobile RV service professionals in North America. Through partnerships with leading manufacturers and a commitment to technician quality, RV Help is transforming how millions of RV owners maintain and care for their vehicles. Learn more at rvhelp.com

