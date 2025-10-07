Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,654 in the last 365 days.

RV Help and Keystone RV to Host Mobile Technician Training at National RV Training Academy

Main building of the National RV Training Academy in Athens, Texas

National RV Training Academy in Athens, Texas

Free workshop spots filled within days, demonstrating the manufacturer's commitment to expanding service access for RV owners

Keystone's investment in this training demonstrates their understanding that today's RV owners need service options that match their lifestyle.”
— Heath Padgett, CEO of RV Help
ELKHART, IN, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RV Help and Keystone RV Company announce a technician training program at the National RV Training Academy (NRVTA), scheduled for November 20-21, 2025. The workshop, offered free to members of the RV Technician Association of America (RVTAA), filled to capacity within days of announcement and represents a meaningful manufacturer investment in strengthening mobile service capabilities to complement traditional dealership networks.

The initiative addresses a critical industry need: ensuring RV owners have access to qualified service whether they're traveling, boondocking, or simply unable to reach a dealership. By training mobile technicians directly on Keystone systems, the program expands service options for customers while supporting dealers who increasingly rely on certified mobile technicians for overflow and remote service calls.

Keystone's service leadership team, including Stephen Holmes (Assistant VP, Service Operations) and Denny Holmes (Director, Service Repair Operations), developed the curriculum using warranty data analysis to focus on real-world service challenges. The hands-on program features actual RV units and direct access to Keystone's warranty managers.

"Keystone's investment in this training demonstrates their understanding that today's RV owners need service options that match their lifestyle," said Heath Padgett, CEO of RV Help. "Whether someone is at a campground in Yellowstone or in their driveway, they deserve access to technicians who understand their RV's specific systems."

The program complements Keystone's existing dealer network by creating a larger pool of qualified technicians who can handle warranty work, reducing wait times and improving customer service across all service channels.

About RV Help

RV Help connects RV owners with qualified mobile service technicians and inspectors nationwide, expanding service access beyond traditional brick-and-mortar locations. Learn more at www.rvhelp.com.

About Keystone RV Company

Keystone RV Company, a Thor Industries subsidiary, manufactures travel trailers and fifth wheels with a commitment to quality and customer support. Visit www.keystonerv.com.

About NRVTA

The National RV Training Academy provides comprehensive technical training and certification programs, focusing on practical, hands-on education for RV technicians. Learn more at www.nrvta.com.

Ashley Mann
RV Help
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RV Help and Keystone RV to Host Mobile Technician Training at National RV Training Academy

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more