RV Help and Keystone RV to Host Mobile Technician Training at National RV Training Academy
Free workshop spots filled within days, demonstrating the manufacturer's commitment to expanding service access for RV owners
The initiative addresses a critical industry need: ensuring RV owners have access to qualified service whether they're traveling, boondocking, or simply unable to reach a dealership. By training mobile technicians directly on Keystone systems, the program expands service options for customers while supporting dealers who increasingly rely on certified mobile technicians for overflow and remote service calls.
Keystone's service leadership team, including Stephen Holmes (Assistant VP, Service Operations) and Denny Holmes (Director, Service Repair Operations), developed the curriculum using warranty data analysis to focus on real-world service challenges. The hands-on program features actual RV units and direct access to Keystone's warranty managers.
"Keystone's investment in this training demonstrates their understanding that today's RV owners need service options that match their lifestyle," said Heath Padgett, CEO of RV Help. "Whether someone is at a campground in Yellowstone or in their driveway, they deserve access to technicians who understand their RV's specific systems."
The program complements Keystone's existing dealer network by creating a larger pool of qualified technicians who can handle warranty work, reducing wait times and improving customer service across all service channels.
About RV Help
RV Help connects RV owners with qualified mobile service technicians and inspectors nationwide, expanding service access beyond traditional brick-and-mortar locations. Learn more at www.rvhelp.com.
About Keystone RV Company
Keystone RV Company, a Thor Industries subsidiary, manufactures travel trailers and fifth wheels with a commitment to quality and customer support. Visit www.keystonerv.com.
About NRVTA
The National RV Training Academy provides comprehensive technical training and certification programs, focusing on practical, hands-on education for RV technicians. Learn more at www.nrvta.com.
