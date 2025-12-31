Case Against Ex-White House Official Survives SLAPP Test

Div. Eight of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge properly denied an anti-SLAPP motion filed by a journalist, who was White House assistant press secretary under President George W. Bush, as to claims that in 2022 and 2023, he secretly recorded phone calls with higher-ups at a financial institution for which he worked in violation of California law.

